New England Revolution Announce Two Additions to Coaching Staff

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today announced the hiring of Michael Morris and Sean Hughes as assistant coaches on the first team staff. Morris and Hughes join first-year Head Coach Marko Mitrović's staff in New England after both served as his assistants with the United States U-20 Men's National Team in 2024 and 2025, including at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Mitrović's staff also includes returning Assistant Coach Blair Gavin (3rd season), Goalkeeper Coach Kevin Hitchcock (8th season), and Set Piece Specialist Marc Ortí Esteban (2nd season).

"I had the opportunity to work closely with Sean and Michael during my time with the U-20s at U.S. Soccer, where I learned how great they are as both people and professionals. They are both experienced coaches with strong knowledge of the game and tremendous abilities to lead processes," Mitrović said. "I'm excited they made the decision to join our staff here in New England, where they will complement the many talented people already with the club. After spending the last two weeks sharing many productive conversations with the current team, I'm very confident in the staff we have assembled, and I look forward to working with everyone as we prepare for the 2026 season."

Hughes arrives in New England following two seasons as associate head coach with the University of Michigan men's soccer program. With the Wolverines, Hughes helped Michigan earn back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths in 2024 and 2025. Michigan also advanced to the Big Ten Tournament Final in 2024 and 2025, ending a five-year drought and notching a win in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years during the 2024 campaign. Hughes previously spent eight seasons with Marquette University, the last four as assistant head coach, where he led the program's recruiting efforts. He helped the Golden Eagles reach three Big East Tournaments, an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, and win the Big East Midwest Championship in 2021.

Before his 10 seasons in Division I, Hughes was the head coach at Maryville University in 2015, where his team set a single-season Division II record for wins and recorded the most shutouts in program history. Hughes also spent time as an assistant coach with Quincy University, where he helped compile a 48-9-8 record, win two Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships, and reach the NCAA semifinals as the No. 3-ranked team nationally in 2014.

Hughes, a graduate of Cardinal Stritch University who earned his MBA from Quincy, holds a USSF A License. The Blackburn, England native was a standout youth player in his home country with Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Preston North End, and Bury FC. With the latter, he played in the prestigious FA Youth Cup in 2003. He moved to the United States to play his collegiate soccer at Northeastern State in Oklahoma, where he led the team in goals and points over two seasons before moving to Cardinal Stritch in Milwaukee.

Morris joins New England's coaching staff after 16 years with Seattle Sounders FC, where he had been an integral member of the club's development programs since the team's inaugural MLS season in 2009. Most recently, Morris served as Interim Head Coach of Tacoma Defiance in 2025, after serving as an assistant coach for five seasons. In 2023, he helped Tacoma finish third overall and second in the Western Conference with a 14-5-9 record. During his tenure with Tacoma, Morris was also the program's Head of Methodology.

In his leadership role within the Sounders Academy, Morris also served over a decade as head coach of Seattle's U-15s, U-16s, and U-19s, beginning in August 2014. With the Sounders, Morris coached 18 players who advanced to suit up for Seattle's first team. Prior to serving as a coach and scout within the Academy, Morris oversaw Sounders FC's Youth Camps, expanding the program to offer a wide variety of programs for boys and girls of all ages, in addition to camp experiences for adults.

Morris, a USSF A License holder, also owns experience with the United States youth levels, leading the U-21 Men's National Training Camp in Europe in November in addition to his tenure as an assistant with the U-20s. A native of Washington, the Seattle Pacific University alum played two seasons with the USL-1 Sounders.

New England's technical staff sees the return of Federico Pizzuto for his third season as Director of Sports Performance, and Eric Schwartz for his third season as Director of Sports Medicine / Head Athletic Trainer. Todd Kingston continues to oversee the analytics department as Director of Data and Video Analysis. The team's administrative operations are led by Director of Team Administration and Matchday Operations Tyler Fletcher, alongside Director of Team Operations Brandon Miskin. Chris Maxwell enters his third season as the club's Equipment Manager.

New England Revolution - First Team Staff

As of Dec. 4, 2025

Technical Staff:

Curt Onalfo - Sporting Director

Chris Tierney - Assistant Sporting Director

Remi Roy - Technical Director

David Kammarman - Head of Player Recruitment

Coaching Staff (Assistants listed alphabetically):

Marko Mitrović - Head Coach

Blair Gavin - Assistant Coach

Kevin Hitchcock - Goalkeeper Coach

Sean Hughes - Assistant Coach

Michael Morris - Assistant Coach

Marc Orti Esteban - Set Piece Specialist

Sports Performance Staff:

Federico Pizzuto - Director of Sports Performance

Michael Steidle - Strength & Conditioning Coach

Marco Canolintas - Sports Performance Scientist

Sports Medicine Staff:

Eric Schwartz - Director of Sports Medicine / Head Athletic Trainer

Danny Rivas - Assistant Athletic Trainer / Rehabilitation Coordinator

Alex Forehan - Assistant Athletic Trainer

Jack Malafronte - Physical Therapist

Glenn O'Connor - Massage Therapist

Analytics:

Todd Kingston - Director of Data and Video Analysis

Simon Fisher - Analyst

Will Johnson - Analyst

Luke Palmer - Team Video Analyst

Jacob Littman - Team Video Analyst

Team Operations:

Tyler Fletcher - Director of Team Administration & Matchday Operations

Brandon Miskin - Director of Team Operations (MLS & MLS NEXT Pro)

Chris Maxwell - Equipment Manager

Nathann Layton - Equipment Supervisor

Ethan Trusten - Equipment Coordinator

William Whitelaw - Player Care Liaison







