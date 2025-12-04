Tickets on Sale Now for LA Galaxy 2026 Home Matches
Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Single-game tickets for all 2026 LA Galaxy home matches at Dignity Health Sports Park are ON SALE NOW at lagalaxy.com/tickets/singlegame. Fans are encouraged to act fast and secure seats for a season packed with unforgettable experiences, including Star Wars™ Night (May 23), Harry Potter Night (Sept. 12), exclusive giveaways, and historic celebrations honoring Galaxy legends.
The Galaxy's 2026 season kicks off with a Home Opener vs. NYCFC on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. PT, marking the start of a year filled with marquee matchups and fan-favorite traditions. Adding to the drama, LA Galaxy alumni and legend Todd Dunivant returns to Dignity Health Sports Park in his new role as NYCFC Sporting Director, bringing a familiar face to the opposing sideline for an unforgettable opening night.
Highlights of the 2026 Home Schedule Include:
Landon Donovan Celebration - April 4: Join us as we honor one of the greatest to wear the crest.
Cobi Jones Statue Unveiling - April 26: Witness history as a Galaxy original is immortalized in Legends Plaza.
Star Wars™ Night - May 23: The Force will be strong in Carson.
Harry Potter Night - Sept. 12: Magic meets soccer for an unforgettable evening.
El Tráfico - July 17: The rivalry returns as LA Galaxy host LAFC in one of the season's most anticipated matches.
Fans can also look forward to exclusive giveaways, heritage celebrations, and family-friendly fun throughout the season.
Kickoff Deal Pricing is available for a limited time while supplies last, so don't wait-secure your seats today! Visit lagalaxy.com/tickets/singlegame to purchase tickets and explore the full schedule of theme nights and special events.
To Purchase Tickets
LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members are able to purchase single-game tickets to 2026 LA Galaxy home matches at special Member rates via FanAccount.
To kick off the season, special prices are available while supplies last for all 2026 regular season home games.
2026 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships are still available for purchase. For more information, fans can visit lagalaxy.com/seasontickets or call 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299) and press 2 when prompted. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships include all LA Galaxy home games during the 2026 regular season as well as the LA Galaxy's first 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup home match. Additionally,2026 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships offer fans access to the best seats and rates, Apple TV subscription, a flexible payment plan, and exclusive events featuring LA Galaxy players and alumni.
American Express® Card Members have early access to purchase LA Galaxy single-game tickets via AXS.com before the general public starting Wednesday, December 3 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, December 4 at 9:59 a.m. PT, while supplies last. Terms apply and more details coming soon.
LA Galaxy 2026 Schedule Breakdown:
The full LA Galaxy 2026 schedule can be found below and on lagalaxy.com/2026schedule.
Sunday, Feb 22, 2026 New York Home 4:00 PM SNS (Apple TV) Home Opener
Saturday, Feb 28, 2026 Charlotte Home 7:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, Mar 7, 2026 Colorado Away 6:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, Mar 14, 2026 Kansas City Home 6:30 PM Apple TV
Sunday, Mar 22, 2026 Portland Away 1:30 PM FOX/Apple TV
Saturday, Apr 4, 2026 Minnesota Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Landon Donovan Celebration
Saturday, Apr 11, 2026 Austin Away 11:30 AM FOX/Apple TV
Saturday, Apr 18, 2026 Dallas Away 5:30 PM Apple TV
Wednesday, Apr 22, 2026 Columbus Away 4:30 PM Apple TV
Sunday, Apr 26, 2026 Real Salt Lake Home 4:00 PM SNS (Apple TV) Cobi Jones Celebration & Statue Unveil
Saturday, May 2, 2026 Vancouver Home 7:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, May 9, 2026 Atlanta Away 4:30 PM Apple TV
Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Kansas City Away 5:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, May 16, 2026 Seattle Away 6:00 PM FS1/Apple TV
Saturday, May 23, 2026 Houston Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Star WarsTM Night
Friday, Jul 17, 2026 LAFC Home 7:30 PM FS1/Apple TV
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2026 St. Louis Home 7:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, Jul 25, 2026 San Jose Away 7:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, Aug 1, 2026 Dallas Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Future Stars Night
Saturday, Aug 15, 2026 Houston Away 5:30 PM Apple TV
Wednesday, Aug 19, 2026 San Jose Home 7:30 PM FS1/Apple TV
Saturday, Aug 22, 2026 Montreal Away 4:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, Aug 29, 2026 San Diego Away 7:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, Sep 5, 2026 New England Home 6:30 PM Apple TV Central American Heritage Celebration
Wednesday, Sep 9, 2026 Vancouver Away 7:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, Sep 12, 2026 Seattle Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Harry Potter Night
Saturday, Sep 19, 2026 Minnesota Away 5:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, Sep 26, 2026 Colorado Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Mexican Heritage Celebration
Sunday, Oct 11, 2026 St. Louis Away 4:00 PM SNS (Apple TV)
Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 Portland Home 7:30 PM Apple TV
Saturday, Oct 17, 2026 San Diego Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Marvel Night
Sunday, Oct 25, 2026 LAFC Away 6:00 PM SNS (Apple TV)
Saturday, Oct 31, 2026 Austin Home TBD Apple TV Fan Appreciation Night
Saturday, Nov 7, 2026 Real Salt Lake Away 4:00 PM Apple TV
