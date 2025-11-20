Dignity Health Sports Park to Host U.S. Women's National Team Match vs Paraguay on January 24

LOS ANGELES - The U.S. Women's National Team will begin 2026 with its annual January training camp, which will be held in Southern California at Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) in Carson, Calif. No venue has hosted more USWNT matches than DHSP which, under various names, has staged 21 games for the U.S. Women's team dating back to 2003, soon after the stadium opened. The USA went 20 games unbeaten at the venue (19 wins and one tie) before losing its most recent match there, a 2-0 upset to Mexico on Feb. 26, 2024, in the Concacaf W Gold Cup, a tournament the USA would go on to win.

The camp will run from Jan. 17-27 and will be capped with two international matches, on Jan. 24 against Paraguay at DHSP (2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, on Universo and Peacock in Spanish, on Westwood One radio in English and on Futbol de Primera radio in Spanish) and on Jan. 27 against an opponent and at a venue to be announced soon.

"January camp is a vitally important part of our yearly schedule, especially with 2026 being a year that will host World Cup qualifying," said USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. "We don't get many training days together during any given year, so there is a high value in getting a whole week of training as well as two matches. I was pleased with the progress we made as a team in 2025, but we still have a ways to go to get to where we want to be heading into the Concacaf W Championship in the fall."

Prior to the Jan. 24 match, U.S. Soccer will hold a retirement celebration for Los Angeles native Christen Press, who recently brought her playing career to an end. Born and raised in Palos Verdes Estates, just about 10 miles from DHSP, Press scored 64 goals for the USWNT (one of them coming at DHSP in the first match of 2020), good for ninth all-time in team history. She helped the USA to back-to-back Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. She played the final four years of her professional club career for her hometown Angel City FC. The first 2,000 fans through the gates on Jan. 24 will receive a commemorative Christen Press bobblehead.

The USWNT played its first three matches of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup at DHSP, but the most recent U.S. Soccer-controlled match at the venue was in 2022, a SheBelieves Cup match against New Zealand.

Paraguay, which is ranked 41st in the world and fourth in South America behind Brazil, Colombia and Argentina, is not a frequent opponent for the USA. The two countries have met just twice, those coming in 2021 in Ohio - Cleveland and Cincinnati - and the USA scored 17 goals over those two games.

The USWNT was scheduled to hold its January training camp at DHSP last year, but the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles forced U.S. Soccer to move the camp to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

