Major League Soccer and D.C. United Announce the 2026 Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Major League Soccer and D.C. United today announced the club's 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule. The Black-and-Red will open their season against the Philadelphia Union at Audi Field on Saturday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

As part of the announcement, D.C. United confirmed that the club's highly anticipated matchup against Inter Miami CF will take place on Saturday, March 7 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

The decision to play this marquee match away from Audi Field reflects the club's ongoing efforts to grow its reach across the region and connect with fans throughout the wider DMV. Featuring one of MLS' most star-studded lineups, the Inter Miami fixture is expected to be among the most attended matches in 2026 and represents a significant opportunity to expand D.C. United's footprint in Baltimore.

To ensure a seamless and elevated matchday experience, the club will provide a series of exclusive benefits and logistics for fans attending the Baltimore match. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

"As we look ahead to an incredible year for our sport with so much global attention on soccer in 2026, we're excited to bring this matchup to a wider stage." said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. " We've seen demand for this game grow year over year, and taking the District north to Baltimore allows us to meet that enthusiasm while continuing to strengthen our presence across the region. Audi Field will always be our home and the heartbeat of our club, but M&T Bank Stadium gives us the opportunity to welcome even more supporters and share what makes D.C. United special with our neighbors to the north. Our fans drive everything we do, and we're looking forward to creating another memorable experience for them during a landmark season."

Ticket Information

Fans can sign up for pre-sale priority access to purchase single-match tickets, including the Inter Miami match at M&T Bank Stadium by registering [HERE].

Inter Miami Single-Match Tickets On-Sale Schedule

Season Ticket Member seat selection to begin in mid-December

Priority Interest Pre-Sale and General Public On-Sale will follow STM seat selection in mid-December

All Remaining 2026 Home Games - Single-match Tickets On-Sale Schedule

Season Ticket Member Pre-Sale: Opens Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. ET via D.C. United Account Manager

Priority Access Pre-Sale: Begins Jan. 8 at 12 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com

General Public On-Sale: Begins Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. ET

MLS to Pause League Action During FIFA World Cup 2026 from May 25 - July 16

As North America welcomes the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will take a break from games, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. With a record number of MLS players expected on World Cup rosters, MLS will pause league play after matches on May 24, ahead of the FIFA mandatory player report date on May 25 and before resuming at the end of the international tournament. Five MLS stadiums will play host to World Cup games during the break, with many additional venues serving as potential host sites for national team base camps.

MLS Action Returns Ahead of World Cup Final

Following the FIFA World Cup Semifinals, the passion and energy of FIFA World Cup 2026 will carry through to club competition as the MLS schedule reignites with a selection of marquee rivalry matches on July 16 and 17, before the World Cup bronze final on Saturday, July 18, and the 2026 World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19.

2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte on July 29

Charlotte FC will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 29 (Apple TV). The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28. Additional details on the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the opponent for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

MLS Decision Day 2026 on Nov. 7

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2026 on Saturday, November 7. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 4 p.m. ET and Western Conference matches beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, CF Montréal will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in an interconference match at 4 p.m. ET on the final matchday of the season.

Uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi

Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

Every Match on Apple TV

Starting next season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription*. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy MLS coverage alongside Apple TV's acclaimed lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and sports offerings. In addition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.

Returning for 2026 is Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, a highlighted game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production as well as immersive pre- and post-game coverage that brings fans deeper into the matchday experience.

Tickets will be available at dcunited.com/tickets/single. Fans interested in multi-match packages, group tickets or 2026 Season Ticket Memberships can visit dcunited.com/tickets or call us at (202) 600-9098 to explore options.

The complete D.C. United 2026 Major League Soccer schedule follows:

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Philadelphia Union

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 1, 2026

@ Austin FC

Location: Q2 Stadium

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Inter Miami CF

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 14, 2026

@ Chicago Fire FC

Location: Soldier Field

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 21, 2026

@ Atlanta United FC

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 4, 2026

FC Dallas

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 11, 2026

@ New England Revolution

Location: Gillette Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 18, 2026

@ Philadelphia Union

Location: Subaru Park

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

@ New York Red Bulls

Location: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Orlando City SC

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 3, 2026

@ New York City FC

Location: Citi Field

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 9, 2026

@ Nashville SC

Location: GEODIS Park

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Chicago Fire FC

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 16, 2026

St. Louis CITY SC

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 23, 2026

CF Montréal

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

@ Houston Dynamo FC

Location: Shell Energy Stadium

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Toronto FC

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Nashville SC

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 15, 2026

@ CF Montréal

Location: Stade Saputo

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

New England Revolution

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 22, 2026

@ Charlotte FC

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 5, 2026

@ FC Cincinnati

Location: TQL Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Columbus Crew

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Atlanta United FC

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Charlotte FC

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 26, 2026

@ Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Location: BC Place

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 10, 2026

@ Inter Miami CF

Location: Miami Freedom Park

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

New York Red Bulls

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 17, 2026

@ Orlando City SC

Location: Inter&Co Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 24, 2026

FC Cincinnati

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

@ Toronto FC

Location: BMO Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 31, 2026

@ Columbus Crew

Location: Lower.com Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 7, 2026

New York City FC

Location: Audi Field

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET







