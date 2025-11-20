Major League Soccer and D.C. United Announce the 2026 Schedule
Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Major League Soccer and D.C. United today announced the club's 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule. The Black-and-Red will open their season against the Philadelphia Union at Audi Field on Saturday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
As part of the announcement, D.C. United confirmed that the club's highly anticipated matchup against Inter Miami CF will take place on Saturday, March 7 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET.
The decision to play this marquee match away from Audi Field reflects the club's ongoing efforts to grow its reach across the region and connect with fans throughout the wider DMV. Featuring one of MLS' most star-studded lineups, the Inter Miami fixture is expected to be among the most attended matches in 2026 and represents a significant opportunity to expand D.C. United's footprint in Baltimore.
To ensure a seamless and elevated matchday experience, the club will provide a series of exclusive benefits and logistics for fans attending the Baltimore match. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.
"As we look ahead to an incredible year for our sport with so much global attention on soccer in 2026, we're excited to bring this matchup to a wider stage." said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. " We've seen demand for this game grow year over year, and taking the District north to Baltimore allows us to meet that enthusiasm while continuing to strengthen our presence across the region. Audi Field will always be our home and the heartbeat of our club, but M&T Bank Stadium gives us the opportunity to welcome even more supporters and share what makes D.C. United special with our neighbors to the north. Our fans drive everything we do, and we're looking forward to creating another memorable experience for them during a landmark season."
Ticket Information
Fans can sign up for pre-sale priority access to purchase single-match tickets, including the Inter Miami match at M&T Bank Stadium by registering [HERE].
Inter Miami Single-Match Tickets On-Sale Schedule
Season Ticket Member seat selection to begin in mid-December
Priority Interest Pre-Sale and General Public On-Sale will follow STM seat selection in mid-December
All Remaining 2026 Home Games - Single-match Tickets On-Sale Schedule
Season Ticket Member Pre-Sale: Opens Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. ET via D.C. United Account Manager
Priority Access Pre-Sale: Begins Jan. 8 at 12 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com
Ã¯Â»Â¿General Public On-Sale: Begins Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. ET
MLS to Pause League Action During FIFA World Cup 2026 from May 25 - July 16
As North America welcomes the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will take a break from games, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. With a record number of MLS players expected on World Cup rosters, MLS will pause league play after matches on May 24, ahead of the FIFA mandatory player report date on May 25 and before resuming at the end of the international tournament. Five MLS stadiums will play host to World Cup games during the break, with many additional venues serving as potential host sites for national team base camps.
MLS Action Returns Ahead of World Cup Final
Following the FIFA World Cup Semifinals, the passion and energy of FIFA World Cup 2026 will carry through to club competition as the MLS schedule reignites with a selection of marquee rivalry matches on July 16 and 17, before the World Cup bronze final on Saturday, July 18, and the 2026 World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19.
2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte on July 29
Charlotte FC will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 29 (Apple TV). The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28. Additional details on the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the opponent for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.
MLS Decision Day 2026 on Nov. 7
The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2026 on Saturday, November 7. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 4 p.m. ET and Western Conference matches beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, CF Montréal will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in an interconference match at 4 p.m. ET on the final matchday of the season.
Uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi
Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.
Every Match on Apple TV
Starting next season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription*. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy MLS coverage alongside Apple TV's acclaimed lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and sports offerings. In addition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.
Returning for 2026 is Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, a highlighted game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production as well as immersive pre- and post-game coverage that brings fans deeper into the matchday experience.
Tickets will be available at dcunited.com/tickets/single. Fans interested in multi-match packages, group tickets or 2026 Season Ticket Memberships can visit dcunited.com/tickets or call us at (202) 600-9098 to explore options.
The complete D.C. United 2026 Major League Soccer schedule follows:
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Philadelphia Union
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 1, 2026
@ Austin FC
Location: Q2 Stadium
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 7, 2026
Inter Miami CF
Location: M&T Bank Stadium
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 14, 2026
@ Chicago Fire FC
Location: Soldier Field
Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 21, 2026
@ Atlanta United FC
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 4, 2026
FC Dallas
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 11, 2026
@ New England Revolution
Location: Gillette Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 18, 2026
@ Philadelphia Union
Location: Subaru Park
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
@ New York Red Bulls
Location: Sports Illustrated Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 25, 2026
Orlando City SC
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 3, 2026
@ New York City FC
Location: Citi Field
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 9, 2026
@ Nashville SC
Location: GEODIS Park
Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Chicago Fire FC
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 16, 2026
St. Louis CITY SC
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 23, 2026
CF Montréal
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
@ Houston Dynamo FC
Location: Shell Energy Stadium
Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Toronto FC
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Nashville SC
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, August 15, 2026
@ CF Montréal
Location: Stade Saputo
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
New England Revolution
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, August 22, 2026
@ Charlotte FC
Location: Bank of America Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, August 29, 2026
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, September 5, 2026
@ FC Cincinnati
Location: TQL Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Columbus Crew
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, September 12, 2026
Atlanta United FC
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Charlotte FC
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, September 26, 2026
@ Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Location: BC Place
Kickoff: 10:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, October 10, 2026
@ Inter Miami CF
Location: Miami Freedom Park
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
New York Red Bulls
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, October 17, 2026
@ Orlando City SC
Location: Inter&Co Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, October 24, 2026
FC Cincinnati
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
@ Toronto FC
Location: BMO Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, October 31, 2026
@ Columbus Crew
Location: Lower.com Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, November 7, 2026
New York City FC
Location: Audi Field
Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET
Major League Soccer Stories from November 20, 2025
- Inter Miami CF's 2026 MLS Schedule Has Arrived; Here Is What You Should Know - Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Colorado Rapids to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Inaugural Home Match on April 18 - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Release 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Charlotte FC
- Major League Soccer Releases 2026 Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- New York City FC Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Regular-Season Schedule - Philadelphia Union
- Columbus Crew Announce 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Toronto FC Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS Season - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF's 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule Presented by Ticketmaster Unveiled, Miami Freedom Park's MLS Home Opener Set for April 4 - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Announce 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- Atlanta United's 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule Announced - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - San Diego FC
- MLS Announces 2026 Schedule - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS Regular Season - Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule and Special Events in Honor of Global Soccer in Los Angeles - LA Galaxy
- Major League Soccer and D.C. United Announce the 2026 Schedule - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Thrilling 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal Unveils 2026 MLS Season Calendar - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Reveal 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Nashville SC
- Red Bull New York Announces 2026 MLS Schedule - New York Red Bulls
- St. Louis CITY SC Unveils 2026 Regular Season Schedule - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati's 2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season Schedule Unveiled - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Announces 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- FC Dallas Announces Year-End Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 - FC Dallas
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host U.S. Women's National Team Match vs Paraguay on January 24 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: Run It Back - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- Major League Soccer and D.C. United Announce the 2026 Schedule
- D.C. United Legend Tony Sanneh Elected into the National Soccer Hall of Fame
- D.C. United Homegrown Midfielder Jackson Hopkins Called up to U.S. Under-21 Men's National Team for November Training Camp
- D.C. United Unveils Reimagined Membership Experience for the 2026 Season
- D.C. United Tie 1-1 with Atlanta United in Final Match of the Regular Season