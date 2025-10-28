D.C. United Unveils Reimagined Membership Experience for the 2026 Season

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announced that Season Ticket Memberships for the club's 2026 Major League Soccer campaign at Audi Field are now available for purchase at www.dcunited.com/tickets/memberships. The 2026 MLS Regular Season schedule and single-match ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

"The heartbeat of Audi Field comes from our members, the fans who bring the noise and the passion that make this stadium special," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations at D.C. United. "Heading into 2026, we've listened carefully to fan feedback and are introducing new membership options that give every supporter the flexibility and value they're looking for. Whether you want an affordable, consistent experience in your same seat or an all-inclusive, premium matchday, there's a plan built just for you."

Two Membership Options for 2026

For the first time since moving into Audi Field, D.C. United fans can now choose between two Season Ticket Membership options, Standard and Premier, each offering a tailored experience to match the way you support the Black-and-Red. Both packages come with no increase in price from the 2025 season as a thank-you to the club's loyal fan base.

Fans who have already renewed their multi-year memberships for 2026 will automatically be enrolled in the Premier Membership, the club's most comprehensive offering that delivers elevated benefits, increased flexibility, and greater value throughout the year, all at no additional cost.

"These new membership options are the result of a fresh look at how we serve our fans," said Sean Sittnick, Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service at D.C. United. "With a new Head Coach leading the team and a new ticketing leadership group in place, this was the right time to rethink how we connect with our supporters. Much like an airline model, we've introduced two clear options, one that delivers the most robust benefit package, and another focused on providing unbeatable value. More than anything, our goal is to make it easy to be a member and to keep connecting with our fans through better service, flexibility, and experiences that truly matter."

Standard Membership

Designed for supporters who want the most affordable way to experience every home match while still enjoying core benefits. Standard Members receive priority seating and season-long savings with the same great seat for all matches. This plan includes limited ticket exchanges and represents the best value in general seating at Audi Field for 2026. To learn more or purchase a Standard Membership for the 2026 season, visit www.dcunited.com/tickets/memberships.

Premier Membership

Built for fans who want the full D.C. United experience. Premier Members receive all the benefits of the Standard plan, plus the most flexible ticket exchange platform, additional credits for tickets, concessions, and merchandise, and elevated perks throughout the season. Premium and club-level Members also retain all-inclusive food and beverage access, ensuring an unmatched matchday experience. Only Premier Members receive a 20 percent discount on D.C. United concessions and merchandise. To learn more or purchase a Premier Membership for the 2026 season, visit www.dcunited.com/tickets/memberships.

Additional Flexible Options

In addition to reimagining Season Ticket Memberships, D.C. United is introducing two new flexible products for the 2026 season to make membership more accessible than ever:

The D.C. United Pass - Starting at $299, this non-transferable, non-resellable pass allows fans to attend the majority of home matches in different seats throughout the season, offering an affordable way to experience Audi Field in new and exciting ways each game.

Partial Plans - For fans looking for ultimate flexibility, new customizable plans allow supporters to select as few as three matches that best fit their schedule.

Pricing across all seating categories will remain consistent with 2025, with reduced pricing continuing for the Standard Membership.

Renewed First Team Optimism

The 2026 season represents a fresh chapter for D.C. United, both on the field under new Head Coach René Weiler, and off the field through new membership options that strengthen the connection between the club and its supporters.

"Our members are the foundation of everything we do," Sittnick added. "Whether you're renewing, upgrading, or joining for the first time, there's never been a better moment to be part of this new era for the Black-and-Red."

This excitement also comes at a historic time for soccer in the United States, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon. D.C. United will have access to exclusive hospitality packages available for purchase ahead of the tournament, and Audi Field will host a variety of World Cup-themed events to celebrate the world's biggest tournament right here in Washington, D.C.

Exclusive Benefits for Every Member

All Season Ticket Members will continue to receive key benefits including:

Savings of up to 30 percent compared to single-match pricing

A complimentary MLS Season Pass subscription to watch D.C. United on Apple TV

A 20 percent discount on Audi Field concessions and merchandise for Premier Members

Priority access to playoff tickets, friendlies, and special events

Exclusive opportunities to connect with players, coaches, and club legends

Premium Seating Experiences

Audi Field's premium seating options deliver an unmatched blend of comfort, proximity, and hospitality designed for fans who want to experience matchday in style.

The full list of Audi Field's premium seating options is below:

AV Lounge: The AV Lounge is Audi Field's newest premium hospitality space, setting a new benchmark for matchday luxury. Designed by global architectural firm Gensler, the lounge features a modern, upscale design unlike anything else in the DMV region. Opened in June 2025, the AV Lounge accommodates up to 300 guests and offers an elevated, all-inclusive culinary experience featuring the highest level of food and beverage service at Audi Field, including premium spirits and liquor offerings. In 2026, full-season memberships will start at $4,500 per seat, providing access to all 20 D.C. United home matches.

Events DC Club: Located right above the action on Audi Field's East sideline, fans can experience the game from the best seats on the East sideline with all-inclusive food and beverages in Audi Field's signature lounge.

Field-Level Seats: These seats give fans unparalleled access to the on-field energy, allowing you to celebrate every goal alongside the players from your private seat at pitch level.

Loge Boxes: Enjoy the game in the privacy of your personal box with the highest level of culinary offerings Audi Field has to offer. Located directly on the field in front of the FanDuel Sportsbook, these are among the most exclusive seats in the stadium.

Cabana Suites: Relax in comfort right at the goal line with premium food and beverage options while immersing yourself in the excitement of every match.

Field Tables: Be at the heart of the action with a private table along the sideline where you and your guests can enjoy your favorite stadium food and beverages, feeling like the 12th player on the pitch for D.C. United.

For more information regarding Season Ticket Memberships, group outings, or premium seating opportunities, contact the D.C. United Ticket Sales team at ticketing@dcunited.com or visit www.dcunited.com/tickets.

About D.C. United

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United is among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

D.C. United has called the District home for the last 30 seasons and plays their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round.

The Black-and-Red trains at the Inova Performance Complex, a state-of-the-art training facility and performance center located in Leesburg, Va. The 40,000 square foot 30-acre training facility, that opened in 2021, features four outdoor practice fields, and a training center equipped with a weight room and recovery facilities.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).  For more information and club updates, please visit www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @dcunited.







