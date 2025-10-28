Roman Celentano Wins 2025 MLS Save of the Year

Published on October 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano has won the 2025 MLS Save of the Year award, Major League Soccer announced today. He earned the honor for his incredible multi-save sequence during FC Cincinnati's game against Nashville SC in the 50th minute on March 29.

Celentano's award-winning moment came in an extraordinary moment for the goalkeeper. With the score tied 1-1, Celentano, only a minute prior, saved a penalty kick, leading to a Nashville corner kick. In the ensuing play, on a second ball chipped into the box, Celentano made a one-handed, close-range save on a shot from Nashville's Alex Muyl. A second attempt from Sam Surridge was once again denied by Celentano in quick succession.

Celentano saved seven shots on goal that night, tied for his career-high, as Cincinnati earned a 2-1 road win in the Music City.

The award marks Roman Celentano's second time in three seasons winning the MLS Save of the Year award after he earned the honor in 2023 for his stoppage-time save against the Columbus Crew in May that season.

Celentano is just the fourth goalkeeper in MLS history to earn the honor multiple times, joining Stefan Frei, Kasey Keller, and Nick Rimando (three).

The 2025 MLS Save of the Year, an award established in 2009, is determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com. A list of all MLS Save of the Year award winners can be found below:

All-Time MLS Save of the Year Winners

Season Player - Team Save

2025 Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati 3/29/25 at Nashville SC, 50th min

2024 Maarten Paes - FC Dallas 5/29/24 vs. LA Galaxy, 31st min

2023 Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati 5/20/23 vs. Columbus Crew, 90th min

2022 Pedro Gallese - Orlando City SC 7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82nd min

2021 Stefan Frei - Seattle Sounders FC 9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57th min

2020 Eloy Room - Columbus Crew SC 11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30th min

2019 Nick Rimando - Real Salt Lake 8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th min

2018 Stefan Frei - Seattle Sounders FC 7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd min

2017 Brad Guzan - Atlanta United 10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th min

2016 Joe Bendik - Orlando City SC 5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min

2015 Adam Kwarasey - Portland Timbers 8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st min

2014 Luis Robles - New York Red Bulls 9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th min

2013 Nick Rimando - Real Salt Lake 8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd min

2012 Nick Rimando - Real Salt Lake 4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th min

2011 Kasey Keller - Seattle Sounders FC 10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64th min

2010 Kasey Keller - Seattle Sounders FC 4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90th min

2009 Pat Onstad - Houston Dynamo 4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd min







