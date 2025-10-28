Nashville SC Notes 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One

Published on October 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will resume its Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series when it hosts Inter Miami CF in the first postseason match at GEODIS Park since 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT with kickoff scheduled for 6:42 p.m. CT. The Boys in Gold, who are 2W-1L-0D all-time at home in the playoffs, will have the opportunity to even the series at one apiece and force a decisive Game 3 in South Florida on Nov. 8 with a victory.

Fans attending this weekend's match are encouraged to wear gold to fill The Castle with Nashville's signature color as they get to witness the unveiling of the club's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship banner prior to kickoff. Tickets for Game 2 are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.

Last Friday's match was the 17th time the Boys in Gold have played the Herons across all competitions (MLS regular season and playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup) since both teams joined MLS in 2020. Inter Miami CF is the only club NSC has faced in every competition in which it has participated and is tied with Orlando CIty SC for Nashville's most frequent opponent. Nashville SC is 4W-8L-5D all-time versus the South Florida side, going 1W-1L-0D in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and 3W-2L-3D against Miami at Nissan Stadium and GEODIS Park, including a 3-0 win in its inaugural Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match in 2020.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club concluded its historic season last Saturday when it fell 1-0 to Philadelphia Union 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinal. The Boys in Blue, who appeared in the playoffs for the first time in club history in 2025, finished the regular season (14W-8L-6D) with the best home record (8W-3L-3D) and most goals scored (56) in the Southeast Division.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

won its first-ever postseason match when it defeated MIA 3-0 at Nissan Stadium in the Play-In Round of the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

will host its first playoff match since Nov. 7, 2023 versus Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park

recorded its most home wins (11) in a single MLS season in 2025

is 14W-3L-3D at home this season across all competitions (11W-3L-3D in MLS, 3W-0L-0D in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup)

has outscored opponents 6-2 at home in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (Nissan Stadium, GEODIS Park)

is 2W-1L-0D at home in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (Nissan Stadium, GEODIS Park)

is 3W-5L-1D all-time in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

is 4W-8L-5D all-time against MIA (MLS Regular Season and Playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup)

is 3W-2L-3D all-time against MIA at GEODIS Park and Nissan Stadium (MLS Regular Season and Playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup)

is 43W-20L-33 all-time at home (regular season + playoffs)

is 74W-65L-63D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 54W-47L-45D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 50W-52L-51D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 41W-41L-38D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 4W-3L-2D all-time during November (regular season + playoffs)

Bryan Acosta

made his second career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and start and his first for Nashville SC in Game 1 last Friday

has one career goal in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (2019) as a member of DAL

Josh Bauer made his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in Game 1 last Friday

Gastón Brugman

made his first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance for Nashville SC in Game 1 last Friday

was named MLS Cup Most Valuable Player following five appearances and one assist during LA's 2024 Audi MLS Cup championship run

has two assists in eight career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances

Teal Bunbury

leads the team with six career goal contributions (four goals, two assists) in 25 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, two with SKC (two goals), four with NE (two goals, two assists)

won the Audi MLS Cup with Sporting Kansas City in 2013

scored against MIA as a member of NE on July 21, 2021

Matthew Corcoran became the youngest player and first teenager (19 years, 8 months, 7 days) in Nashville SC history to appear in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match when he made his postseason debut in Game 1 last Friday

Dan Lovitz

logged an assist during Nashville SC's 3-1 win over ORL during Round One of the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 23

is one of four players to appear in all nine of Nashville SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches (also, Hany Mukhtar, Joe Willis, Walker Zimmerman)

is the only Nashville SC player to start all 11 of the club's regular season matches against MIA

Jack Maher has made four career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances

Hany Mukhtar

recorded his team-leading fifth career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goal and goal contribution in Game 1 last Friday

is tied for fifth among active MLS players in career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goals with five with VAN's Ryan Gauld, LAFC's Ryan Hollingshead, CIN's Kei Kamara, NYC's Maximiliano Moralez and SKC's Daniel Salloi behind league-leading Jordan Morris of SEA (9)

is one of four players to appear in all nine of Nashville SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches (also, Dan Lovitz, Joe Willis, Walker Zimmerman)

has 10 career goal contributions (six goals, four assists) against MIA across all competitions

Alex Muyl

surpassed 1,000 career minutes played in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in Game 1 last Friday after subbing on in the 74th minute

recorded an assist during Nashville SC's 3-0 win against MIA during the Play-In Round of the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 20

has three goal contributions (one goal, two assists) in 16 career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, two with RBNY (one goal, one assist) and one with Nashville SC

has two career regular season assists against MIA, both with Nashville SC

Andy Najar

made his second career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and start and his first for Nashville SC in Game 1 last Friday

has one career regular season assist against MIA with Nashville SC

Jeisson Palacios made his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and start in Game 1 last Friday

Tate Schmitt made his third career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and his first for Nashville SC in Game 1 last Friday

Jacob Shaffelburg

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance in Game 1 last Friday

has made four career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, all with Nashville SC

recorded his first career brace during Nashville SC's 2-2 draw against MIA on March 7, 2024 during the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

Sam Surridge

is one of five finalists for the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Award (also LAFC's Denis Bouanga, SD's Anders Dreyer, CIN's Evander, and MIA's Lionel Messi)

has made three career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, all with Nashville SC

has three career goal contributions (two goals, one assist) against MIA across all competitions

Eddi Tagseth made his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and start in Game 1 last Friday

Joe Willis

is one of four players to appear in all nine of Nashville SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches (also, Hany Mukhtar, Dan Lovitz, Walker Zimmerman)

recorded a shutout during Nashville's 3-0 win over MIA on Nov. 20, 2020 during the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Patrick Yazbek

made his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and start last in Game 1 last Friday

has one career regular season assist against MIA with Nashville

Walker Zimmerman

scored during the 2015 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against SEA on Nov. 8 as a member of DAL

is one of four players to appear in all nine of Nashville SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches (also, Hany Mukhtar, Dan Lovitz, Joe Willis)

has made 18 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, six as a member of DAL, three with LAFC, and nine with Nashville SC

is ranked 15th among active players for most minutes played in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (1,467) behind league-leading Stefan Frei of SEA (3,420)

scored during Nashville SC's 5-1 win against MIA on Sept. 22, 2021







