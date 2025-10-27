Nashville SC Update
Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 27, 2025)- Pro sports playoffs return to Music City for the first time after a year hiatus this Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT when Nashville Soccer Club hosts Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park for Game 2 of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. With a win, the Boys in Gold will even the series at one apiece and force a decisive Game 3 Nov. 8 in South Florida.
Fans attending this weekend's match are encouraged to wear gold to fill The Castle with Nashville's signature color as they get to witness the unveiling of the club's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship banner prior to kickoff. Tickets for Game 2 are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.
Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club concluded its historic season last Saturday when it fell 1-0 to Philadelphia Union 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinal. The Boys in Blue, who appeared in the playoffs for the first time in club history in 2025, finished the regular season (14W-8L-6D) with the best home record (8W-3L-3D) and most goals scored (56) in the Southeast Division.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series - Game 2: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF (Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT | Kickoff at 6:42 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
Radio: 104.5 The Zone and SiriusXM (ENG: Channel 157 | SPA: Channel 1999)
Major League Soccer Stories from October 27, 2025
- Inter Miami CF to Host Watch Party Presented by Heineken for Game 2 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Begins Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign against Minnesota United FC on Monday Night at Allianz Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Protect the Fortress: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC - Charlotte FC
- Lionel Messi Amongst Finalists for 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids and Head Coach Chris Armas Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Team Awards - LA Galaxy
- New York Red Bulls Announce Sporting Leadership Transition - New York Red Bulls
- Don't Miss Our November 1 Open House at the Miami Freedom Park Experience Center - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Defeats Portland Timbers 2-1 in Game 1 of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Timbers Fall 2-1 at San Diego FC in Game 1 of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One - Portland Timbers
- Big Crowd Sees Whitecaps FC Conduct Playoff Clinic in Series Opener - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Update
- Nashville SC Drops Game One of Its Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series, 3-1, at Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC's Sam Surridge Announced as Finalist for 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP
- Nashville SC Notes: 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One
- Nashville SC Update