Nashville SC Update

Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 27, 2025)- Pro sports playoffs return to Music City for the first time after a year hiatus this Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT when Nashville Soccer Club hosts Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park for Game 2 of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. With a win, the Boys in Gold will even the series at one apiece and force a decisive Game 3 Nov. 8 in South Florida.

Fans attending this weekend's match are encouraged to wear gold to fill The Castle with Nashville's signature color as they get to witness the unveiling of the club's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship banner prior to kickoff. Tickets for Game 2 are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club concluded its historic season last Saturday when it fell 1-0 to Philadelphia Union 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinal. The Boys in Blue, who appeared in the playoffs for the first time in club history in 2025, finished the regular season (14W-8L-6D) with the best home record (8W-3L-3D) and most goals scored (56) in the Southeast Division.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series - Game 2: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF (Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT | Kickoff at 6:42 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone and SiriusXM (ENG: Channel 157 | SPA: Channel 1999)







