Nashville SC Acquires Defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City SC in Exchange for First Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired 21-year-old defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City SC in exchange for Nashville's natural First Round pick (20) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. As part of the trade, Orlando could receive up to $100k in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are met. Williams is under contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer season with options for 2027 and 2028.
"Thomas has a lot of potential as an exciting young prospect and has performed really well when given the opportunity with the U.S. Youth National Teams and for Orlando City with their Second and First Teams," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He fits what we look for in a player on and off the field and we look forward to adding him to our club."
The Orlando City SC Academy product signed his first professional contract in June of 2021, at the time becoming the youngest player to ever sign a First Team contract with Orlando at 16 years and 10 months of age. Since turning pro, Williams has made 99 appearances for Orlando City SC in MLS and Orlando City B in MLS Next Pro and USL League One.
At the international level, Williams has represented the United States U17's, U19's, U20's, and U23's between 2020 and 2023.
Transaction: Nashville SC acquires defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City SC in exchange for its natural First Round pick (20) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 8, 2025. As part of the trade, Orlando could receive up to $100k in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.
THOMAS WILLIAMS
Position: Defender
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 170 lbs.
Birthdate: Aug. 15, 2004
Age: 21
Birthplace: Titusville, Fla.
Nationality: American
Last club: Orlando City SC
How acquired: Via trade with Orlando City SC on Dec. 8, 2025
Major League Soccer Stories from December 8, 2025
- Axel Schuster Named MLS Sporting Executive of the Year as Part of 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- City in the Community Collaborates with NYU on AI Programming Course for Young Leaders - New York City FC
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Homegrown Goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer to New Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- MLS Announces 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards Winners - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Acquires Defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City SC in Exchange for First Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Players Head into Offseason Looking Inward and Focusing on Ways to Improve for 2026 - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Honored by Major League Soccer as Recipient of 2025 Sponsorship Activation of the Year Award - Los Angeles FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Two 2025 MLS Club Awards for Accessibility and Youth Fan Engagement Efforts - St. Louis City SC
- LA Galaxy Named 2025 Community Impact Club of the Year - LA Galaxy
- MLS Announces 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards Winners - Atlanta United FC
- MLS Announces 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards Winners - MLS
- MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard Named 2025 Major League Soccer Executive of the Year - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Acquires Defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City SC in Exchange for First Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
- Nashville SC Signs Defender Maxwell Woledzi from Norway's Top Professional League
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 Roster Decisions
- Five Nashville SC Players Called up for International Duty During November FIFA Window