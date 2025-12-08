Nashville SC Acquires Defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City SC in Exchange for First Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired 21-year-old defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City SC in exchange for Nashville's natural First Round pick (20) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. As part of the trade, Orlando could receive up to $100k in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are met. Williams is under contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer season with options for 2027 and 2028.

"Thomas has a lot of potential as an exciting young prospect and has performed really well when given the opportunity with the U.S. Youth National Teams and for Orlando City with their Second and First Teams," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He fits what we look for in a player on and off the field and we look forward to adding him to our club."

The Orlando City SC Academy product signed his first professional contract in June of 2021, at the time becoming the youngest player to ever sign a First Team contract with Orlando at 16 years and 10 months of age. Since turning pro, Williams has made 99 appearances for Orlando City SC in MLS and Orlando City B in MLS Next Pro and USL League One.

At the international level, Williams has represented the United States U17's, U19's, U20's, and U23's between 2020 and 2023.

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City SC in exchange for its natural First Round pick (20) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 8, 2025. As part of the trade, Orlando could receive up to $100k in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.

THOMAS WILLIAMS

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Birthdate: Aug. 15, 2004

Age: 21

Birthplace: Titusville, Fla.

Nationality: American

Last club: Orlando City SC

How acquired: Via trade with Orlando City SC on Dec. 8, 2025







Major League Soccer Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.