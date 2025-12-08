Inter Miami CF Academy U-16s Kick off Messi Cup, Chase Stadium Hosts Opening Ceremony this Tuesday
Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy U-16 team is set for a new challenge as it prepares to participate in the inaugural edition of the MESSI CUP, a groundbreaking youth football competition bringing together some of the world's most prestigious clubs and their top U-16 players.
Additionally this Tuesday, December 9th starting at 11 a.m. ET, Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi will be in attendance alongside MLS Commissioner Don Garber in the tournament's opening ceremony at Chase Stadium to kick off this exciting youth soccer milestone in South Florida.
Inter Miami CF U-16 Group Stage Schedule
Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. Newell's Old Boys - December 9 at 2 p.m. ET
Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. Atlético de Madrid - December 10 at 12 p.m. ET
Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. Chelsea FC - December 11 at 12 p.m. ET
Tournament Overview
Our Academy's U-16s will participate in Group A alongside the U-16 categories of: Newell's Old Boys, Atlético de Madrid, and Chelsea FC. Group B is completed by FC Barcelona, Manchester City, River Plate, and Inter Milan.
Over the course of six days, these teams will compete in 18 matches across Inter Miami's facilities, including Chase Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center.
Competition Format
The competition will feature two groups of four teams, each playing in a round-robin format over the first three days. The top teams will then advance to the playoff stage, which will determine final rankings.
The final day will feature the third-place match and the championship final, both to be held at Chase Stadium, where the first-ever MESSI CUP champion will be crowned.
Ticket Information
As we continue with the MLS Cup celebrations, fans will be able to attend the tournament's opening ceremony for free. Get your pass at www.messicup.com and join Leo for the ceremony!
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
