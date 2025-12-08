St. Louis CITY SC Earns Two 2025 MLS Club Awards for Accessibility and Youth Fan Engagement Efforts

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Major League Soccer is recognizing St. Louis CITY SC for its commitment to inclusivity as well as its efforts to engage the next generation of soccer fans. CITY SC has won two of the thirteen Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards: Youth Fan Engagement Initiative of the Year for the club's kids-first approach at St Louis CITY2 matches at Energizer Park, and Engagement & Inclusion Club of the Year for the club's best-in-class accessibility programming.

CITY SC was one of nine clubs to win an MLS Club Business Award, and one of only three to claim multiple honors. Vancouver took home three, while St. Louis and Atlanta earned two each.

"We're a club that was created with the ultimate goal of serving its community, so winning two awards that recognize our pursuit of excellence in engaging with our young fans and people with disabilities fills us with pride," said Diego Gigliani, President & GM of St. Louis CITY SC. "I'm grateful to the MLS and its clubs for the recognition, and especially to our staff for constantly seeking innovative ways to bring our purpose-led vision to life".

Youth Fan Engagement Initiative of the Year

With a re-imagined, family-first approach, the club's CITY2 experience is designed to cultivate the next generation of CITY fans.

With most matches happening on Sunday afternoons or early evenings, CITY2 matchdays are family focused, featuring interactive experiences including kid PA announcers and anthem singers; family-friendly pricing on tickets and food and drinks; a "Supporter's Camp" with drums, flags and tambourines for kids; face painters and interactive activities on the concourse; and post-match autographs with players on the pitch. This season, the club welcomed the first family-oriented CITY2 sponsor, the Saint Louis Zoo.

This redesign is driving significant impact, with CITY2 hosting the top five MLS NEXT Pro crowds of the 2025 season, including the MLS NEXT Pro record-breaking attendance of 12,263 achieved in May.

Engagement & Inclusion Club of the Year

In Energizer Park, CITY SC strives to be the most inclusive and accessible club for fans of all abilities. CITY was the first MLS team to debut Touch2See, an AI-powered assistive technology for blind- and visually-impaired fans. The stadium was also the first stadium in the U.S. to participate in Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, where all Guest Services staff members are trained to help recognize and accommodate hidden disabilities like autism, diabetes, MS and PTSD.

In continued advocacy, this year CITY worked with organizations such as the Disabled Athletes Sports Association (DASA) to raise interest in accessibility in sports venues and adaptive sports, which culminated in kids from DASA serving as a Player Pals for a 2025 match and CITY SC players participating in a local power wheelchair soccer scrimmage.







