City in the Community Collaborates with NYU on AI Programming Course for Young Leaders
Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
This summer, City in the Community (CITC) partnered with New York University (NYU) to deliver a free, three-week Artificial Intelligence (AI) course designed to equip young leaders, aged 16-23, with the tools to use technology for social good. Hosted at NYU and facilitated by faculty from the NYU School of Professional Studies and the NYU Tisch Institute for Global Sport, the program marks the fourth year of collaboration between CITC and NYU in creating college and career pathways for high school youth.
Participants from CITC's weekend programs, including the citywide Saturday Night Lights initiative, explored how AI can be applied to sport, community development, and entrepreneurship. Students worked in small teams to design AI-powered solutions that expand access, inclusion, and innovation across their neighborhoods.
Guided by NYU Adjunct Professor Herbert Hill, along with CITC staff Jack Jacobs and Joe Sullivan, young leaders gained hands-on experience in sports technology, applied AI, machine learning, and creative problem-solving. Their work blended academic exploration with CITC's mission to empower youth through sport, education, and emerging technology.
"In most large organizations, programs like this can feel like a surface-level initiative, but New York City FC was fully present and supportive every step of the way," said Herbert Hill, Adjunct Professor, NYU Tisch Institute for Global Sport. "Their commitment helped our students feel heard, valued, and confident, knowing that no dream or idea is too big. This class also showed them how AI can be used in meaningful ways, not only in sports but in their everyday lives to improve their schools and strengthen their communities."
The initiative reflects CITC's broader effort to create equitable pathways into STEM fields for young New Yorkers from diverse backgrounds. It also advances CITC's vision to integrate sport, innovation, and technology to strengthen health, leadership, and opportunity across the city.
"We are deeply grateful to NYU and the Department of Youth & Community Development for their continued partnership and support in making this work possible," said Bailee Eaglin, Director of Community Development, City in the Community and New York City FC. "This program reinforces how powerful it is when young people gain real access to emerging technology and the space to explore what it can mean for their futures. We are excited about what this creates for the years ahead and look forward to growing our role in this space across our city and our Club."
At the program's conclusion, participants presented final projects to NYU faculty, CITC mentors, and community partners, showcasing ideas that will guide future programming and inspire the next generation of innovation in sport and technology.
