MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard Named 2025 Major League Soccer Executive of the Year

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United and Major League Soccer today announced that MNUFC Chief Executive Officer Shari Ballard was named the 2025 Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year. Ballard's recognition was included within the list of MLS' annual Mark Abbott MLS Club and Executive Awards winners that were revealed today.

Ballard has served as Minnesota United's CEO since 2021, and helped guide the club through its historic 2025 season. In 2025, Ballard guided MNUFC when it broke several club business records across many departments, including a club record in overall total revenues. Under her leadership, she celebrated the club's first jersey sleeve partnership with Minnesota-based NutriSource and Finley's, and led the organization in earning its highest-ever gate revenue for a regular-season game at Allianz Field (May 10 versus Inter Miami CF).

Ballard also oversaw the club's success in 2025, which included breaking merchandise records, such as: Record-highest single-season total jersey sales since 2017, and the Heritage Kit launch - which notably became MNUFC's single-highest jersey launch in club history. Additionally, the club saw its highest total game day merchandise net sales in a single season during the 2025 campaign.

Finally, Ballard worked alongside the sporting department when the club negotiated and brought in record transfer fees for outbound players in 2025 including: Sang Bin Jeong to St. Louis CITY SC, and Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal C.F.

The winner of the Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year award was selected by League stakeholders based on pre-defined quantitative and qualitative criteria.

Quotes from Minnesota United's Community and Business Partners Celebrating Shari Ballard:

"Shari embodies the values of integrity and inclusion that Allianz Life and MNUFC both share, but it's her unwavering caring, compassion, and commitment to excellence that set her apart," said Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America CEO, Jasmine Jirele. "She has fostered an unmatched culture at the MNUFC that embodies the spirit of this great sport. I am inspired by her commitment to building a better and stronger Twin Cities Community through the power of soccer."

"Congratulations to Shari on this well-deserved honor! She brings a rare combination of experience, vision and passion for people to everything she does," said Ecolab Chairman and CEO, Christophe Beck. "Her strategic insight and commitment to excellence have been invaluable to Ecolab and to the many organizations she serves. Shari leads with clarity, purpose and heart, and this recognition reflects her exceptional leadership and the positive difference she makes every day."

"Shari Ballard has a deep connection with Allina Health, serving on our board and helping guide our commitment to be our community's most trusted health ally," said Allina Health Vice President of Marketing, Blake Daly-Long. "Shari embodies our shared values of compassion, integrity, excellence and teamwork, ensuring our partnership with Minnesota United is a point of pride for thousands of Care Team Members across the Allina system. Congratulations to Shari on this outstanding accomplishment!"

"Shari has helped elevate Minnesota United and Allianz Field in the Midway community, and we're happy she can get recognized for her hard work," said Executive Director of the Midway Chamber of Commerce, Chad Kulas.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.