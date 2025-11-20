Minnesota United Announces 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United and Major League Soccer announced today the full schedule for the 2026 MLS Regular Season.

MNUFC will celebrate its 10th season in Major League Soccer in 2026, kicking off the season at Q2 stadium against Austin FC on February 21 before hosting the 2023 Supporters' Shield winners, FC Cincinnati, on February 28 in the 2026 home opener at Allianz Field. February 28 will mark the earliest home opener in the club's MLS history.

Additional highlights in the 2026 schedule include:

Eastern Conference: In addition to FC Cincinnati, MNUFC will also face Atlanta United FC, Columbus Crew, Nashville SC, New England Revolution and Orlando City SC.

Atlanta United FC: The Loons will host Atlanta United for the first-time ever at Allianz Field for the 10th Season Celebration Match on Wednesday, August 19. The Five Stripes were the first team that the Loons hosted in the club's MLS history back in 2017 at TCF Bank Stadium.

San Jose Earthquakes: MNUFC will host the Quakes on Decision Day, November 7 at Allianz Field for Fan Appreciation at Allianz Field. The Loons were undefeated against the Western Conference opponent in 2025.

Austin FC: Minnesota United will play Austin FC on Sunday, May 10 at Allianz Field for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire on Apple TV.

MNUFC will play 24 matches on Saturday, two matches on Sunday and seven Wednesday matches in 2026. MNUFC will also host four day games in 2026: versus FC Cincinnati, Seattle Sounders FC, LAFC and St. Louis CITY SC.

The Loons will play a home game followed by a road game for the remaining 17 regular season games, beginning with San Diego FC on August 1.

MLS will take a break from games during the FIFA World Cup 2026 from May 25 - July 16 allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. MLS will pause league play after matches on May 24, ahead of the FIFA mandatory player report date on May 25 and before resuming at the end of the international tournament. Five MLS stadiums will play host to World Cup games during the break, with many additional venues serving as potential host sites for national team base camps.

Minnesota United will have two nationally televised games on FOX in 2026 featuring Western Conference opponents Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday, March 22 and LAFC on Saturday, April 25.

MNUFC will release the 2026 Theme Nights schedule at a later date.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2026 MLS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT)

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 @ Austin FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 vs. FC Cincinnati 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 07, 2026 @ Nashville SC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, 2026 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 22, 2026 vs. Seattle Sounders 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 04, 2026 @ LA Galaxy 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 @ San Diego FC 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18, 2026 vs. Portland Timbers 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 @ FC Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, 2026 vs. LAFC 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 02, 2026 @ Columbus Crew 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 10, 2026 vs. Austin FC 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 vs. Colorado Rapids 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16, 2026 @ New England Revolution 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23, 2026 vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 2026 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 01, 2026 vs. San Diego FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 @ Real Salt Lake 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026 vs. Atlanta United FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026 @ San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 vs. Orlando City SC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 05, 2026 @ Portland Timbers 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 09, 2026 vs. FC Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 @ St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 vs. LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 @ Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 vs. Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 @ Colorado Rapids 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 vs. St. Louis CITY SC 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 @ Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 vs. Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 @ LAFC 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 07, 2026 vs. San Jose Earthquakes 6:00 p.m.

Schedule subject to change

All times Central

2026 MINNESOTA UNITED HOME OPENER

The first 10,000 fans who attend Minnesota United's home opener on February 28 against FC Cincinnati will receive a 10th Season Knit Hat, courtesy of partner College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University. The knit hat features a red pom, reminiscent of the knit hat included in the inaugural 2017 home opener ticket package.

2026 REGULAR SEASON TICKETS

Single-tickets for all MLS home games on the 2026 schedule will sale in January 2026. In the meantime, fans can reserve their spot at Allianz Field for MNUFC's 10th season with the following options: 2026 Season Ticket Memberships, First Five Ticket Package, Home Opener Ticket Package. Starting at $518, fans can get a ticket to all 17 MLS home games, plus a bonus game with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership, as well as a free Apple TV subscription, a 10% merchandise discount, along with additional member benefits. The First Five Package starts at $130 and includes a ticket to the Loons first five home games of the season, while the Home Opener Ticket Pack includes a ticket to the home opener versus FC Cincinnati on February 28, plus a $20 concession credit, with ticket prices starting at just $43.

Other ticketing opportunities including discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more, as well as single-game rentals of Allianz Field premium spaces. Fans interested in purchasing group or premium tickets should place a refundable deposit today to guarantee their spot in the annual Group and Premium Selection processes, when most of the season's most popular games are sold out.

Fans can visit mnufc.com/tickets to learn more about all ticketing opportunities at Allianz Field this upcoming season.

2026 MLS ALL-STAR GAME IN CHARLOTTE ON JULY 29

Charlotte FC will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 29 (Apple TV). The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28. Additional details on the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the opponent for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

MLS DECISION DAY 2026 ON NOV. 7

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2026 on Saturday, November 7. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 3:00 p.m. CT and Western Conference matches beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

UNINTERRUPTED AUDI 2026 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS AND 2026 MLS CUP PRESENTED BY AUDI

Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

EVERY MATCH ON APPLE TV

Starting next season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription*. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy MLS coverage alongside Apple TV's acclaimed lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and sports offerings. In addition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.

*An Apple TV subscription does not include third-party branded subscription services or content available for rental or purchase in the Apple TV app

MLS ON FOX, TSN, AND RDS

Returning for its 12th consecutive season, FOX Sports will air 34 MLS games in 2026 in the U.S., including 15 matches on FOX and 19 matches on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes.

The complete schedule of TSN and RDS regular season matches, which will include at least one match per week featuring an MLS Canadian club, will be announced in the coming weeks.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.