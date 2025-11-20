Inter Miami CF's 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule Presented by Ticketmaster Unveiled, Miami Freedom Park's MLS Home Opener Set for April 4

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF's 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season schedule presented by Ticketmaster was announced today, for what will be Miami Freedom Park's historic inaugural campaign. The Club's 2026 regular season is set to begin on the road against LAFC on Saturday, Feb. 21 and will feature the long-awaited MLS home opener at Inter Miami's new home against Austin FC on April 4.

Schedule Breakdown

Each MLS team will again play 34 matches - 17 at home and 17 away. Inter Miami will face each of its 14 fellow Eastern Conference opponents twice, while also playing six non-conference opponents once each. The team will play the majority of its MLS matches on the weekends, with 20 Saturday and seven Sunday matchups.

Where to Watch

Inter Miami is scheduled to play two regular season matches on linear television in 2026; the team's home matches against in-state rival Orlando City SC on May 2 and against Philadelphia Union on May 24 will air on FS1 and FOX respectively.

All MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. Starting next season, fans can watch every regular season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more - all included with an Apple TV subscription. The standalone MLS Season Pass subscription on the Apple TV app will conclude at the end of the 2025 season.

This next chapter of the Apple and MLS partnership builds on the momentum established over the past three seasons, and will continue to deliver MLS matches, studio shows, and VOD content in more than 100 countries and regions, offering fans a single destination to watch every MLS match - with no blackouts. The evolution further streamlines access to MLS for fans at a pivotal moment for soccer in North America, including as anticipation grows for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Home and Away in 20262026 Home Matches: Austin FC, New York Red Bulls, New England Revolution, Orlando City SC, Portland Timbers, Philadelphia Union, Chicago Fire FC, Columbus Crew, Toronto FC, CF Montréal, Atlanta United FC, Nashville SC, San Diego FC, D.C. United, New York City FC, FC Cincinnati, Charlotte FC

2026 Away Matches: LAFC, Orlando City SC, D.C. United, Charlotte FC, New York City FC, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC, FC Cincinnati, CF Montréal, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union, Chicago Fire FC, Columbus Crew, Atlanta United FC, New York Red Bulls, New England Revolution

Full 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, Feb. 21 LAFC Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 1 Orlando City SC Inter&Co Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 7 D.C. United M&T Stadium 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 14 Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 22 New York City FC Yankee Stadium 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 4 Austin FC Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 11 New York Red Bulls Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 18 Colorado Rapids Dick's Sporting Goods Park 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 22 Real Salt Lake America First Field 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 25 New England Revolution Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 2 Orlando City SC Miami Freedom Park 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 9 Toronto FC BMO Field 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 13 FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 17 Portland Timbers Miami Freedom Park 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 24 Philadelphia Union Miami Freedom Park 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 22 Chicago Fire FC Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 25 CF Montréal Stade Saputo 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 1 Columbus Crew Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 15 Nashville SC GEODIS Park 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 19 Philadelphia Union Subaru Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 22 Toronto FC Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 29 CF Montréal Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 5 Atlanta United FC Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 9 Chicago Fire FC Soldier Field 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 12 Nashville SC Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 20 San Diego FC Miami Freedom Park 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 27 Columbus Crew Lower.com Field 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 10 D.C. United Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 14 New York City FC Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 17 Atlanta United FC Mercedes-Benz Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 24 New York Red Bulls Sports Illustrated Stadium 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 28 FC Cincinnati Miami Freedom Park 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 1 New England Revolution Gillette Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 7 Charlotte FC Miami Freedom Park 4 p.m. ET

MLS Decision Day 2026 on Nov. 7

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2026 on Saturday, November 7. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 4 p.m. ET and Western Conference matches beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, CF Montréal will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in an interconference match at 4 p.m. ET on the final matchday of the season.

Uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi

Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.







