San Diego FC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC), in conjunction with Major League Soccer (MLS), today announced the Club's 2026 MLS Regular Season schedule. The 2026 season will be highlighted by this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America. In preparation for the tournament, MLS will take a break from games, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a month of World Cup action before celebrating the return of MLS matches in July, just days before the World Cup final.

SDFC will kick off the Club's 2026 MLS Regular Season against the CF Montreal at Snapdragon Stadium during the opening weekend of 2026 MLS action on Saturday, Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

All 510 MLS regular season matches in 2026 will be available on Apple TV in more than 100 countries and regions, offering fans a single destination to watch their favorite teams with no blackouts. In addition, select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

The MLS regular season kicks off on Saturday, February 21, and will see each team play 34 games, 17 home and 17 on the road. Teams will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away, and will play six different cross-conference opponents (six games). The MLS regular season will build to a crescendo with the final day of action, Decision Day 2026, on Saturday, November 7, to decide who is in and who is out of the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In addition to MLS play, SDFC will also compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and the annual Baja Cup during the 2026 campaign. Additional details regarding these competitions will be announced at a later date.

The full San Diego FC 2026 MLS Regular Season schedule can be found below and on SanDiegoFC.com/Schedule/2026.

MLS to Pause League Action During FIFA World Cup 2026 from May 25 - July 16

As North America welcomes the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will take a break from games, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. With a record number of MLS players expected on World Cup rosters, MLS will pause league play after matches on May 24, ahead of the FIFA mandatory player report date on May 25 and before resuming at the end of the international tournament. Five MLS stadiums will play host to World Cup games during the break, with many additional venues serving as potential host sites for national team base camps.

MLS Action Returns Ahead of World Cup Final

Following the FIFA World Cup Semifinals, the passion and energy of FIFA World Cup 2026 will carry through to club competition as the MLS schedule reignites with a selection of marquee rivalry matches on July 16 and 17, before the World Cup bronze final on Saturday, July 18, and the 2026 World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19.

2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte on July 29

Charlotte FC will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 29 (Apple TV). The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28. Additional details on the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the opponent for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

MLS Decision Day 2026 on Nov. 7

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2026 on Saturday, November 7. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 1 p.m. PT and Western Conference matches beginning at 4 p.m. PT on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi

Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

Every Match on Apple TV

Starting next season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription*. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy MLS coverage alongside Apple TV's acclaimed lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and sports offerings. In addition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.

Returning for 2026 is Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, a highlighted game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production as well as immersive pre- and post-game coverage that brings fans deeper into the matchday experience.

MLS on FOX, TSN, and RDS

Returning for its 12th consecutive season, FOX Sports will air 34 MLS games in 2026 in the U.S., including 15 matches on FOX and 19 matches on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes.

The complete schedule of TSN and RDS regular season matches, which will include at least one match per week featuring an MLS Canadian club, will be announced in the coming weeks.

SAN DIEGO FC 2026 SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN:

Games by Month:

February (1), March (4), April (5), May (5), June (0), July (2), August (5), September (5), October (6), November (1)

Home Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (3), Saturday (11), Sunday (3)

Road Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (4), Saturday (12), Sunday (1)

Home Dates by Month:

February (1), March (2), April (2), May (4), June (0), July (1), August (2), September (2), October (2), November (1)

Road Dates by Month:

February (0), March (2), April (3), May (1), June (0), July (1), August (3), September (3), October (4)

Eastern Conference Opponents at Home:

CF Montreal, FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union

Eastern Conference Opponents Away:

Orlando City SC, Inter Miami CF, Red Bull New York

Home Matches by Kickoff Time (All Times PT):

4:00 PM (2), 6:00 PM (2), 6:30 PM (6), 7:30 PM PT (7)







