FC Dallas Announces Year-End Roster Moves Ahead of 2026

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced its year-end roster moves for the 2026 Major League Soccer season. FC Dallas currently has 27 players under contract for 2026 after exercising three player options and declining nine.

Dallas exercised its contract options for defenders Sebastien Ibeagha, Nolan Norris, and winger Anderson Julio.

Nine players had contract options declined including: Herbert Endeley, Sebastian Lletget, Pedrinho, Diego Pepi, Tomas Pondeca, Carl Sainté, Anthony Ramirez, Tarik Scott and Alejandro Urzua. Tomas Pondeca and Carl Sainté are eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft which starts on Dec. 11. Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for free agency.

Midfielder Pedrinho opted out of the MLS Re-Entry Draft. FC Dallas will retain a Right of First Refusal for Pedrinho.

Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson and midfielder Sebastian Lletget will head to free Agency which opens on Dec. 10. To be eligible for free agency, players must be at least 24 years old the year the preceding league season concludes and have at least four MLS service years. Clubs are free to engage available free agents starting at noon CT on Dec. 10.

Players under contract for the 2026 season include Lalas Abubakar, Álvaro, Daniel Baran, Christian Cappis, Michael Collodi, Deedson, Patrickson Delgado, Logan Farrington, Diego Garcia, Geovane Jesus, Kaick, Bernard Kamungo, Malachi Molina, Shaq Moore, Petar Musa, Enzo Newman, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (on loan to Mamelodi Sundowns through June 2026), Maarten Paes, Paxton Pomykal, Ramiro, Enes Sali, Sam Sarver, Joshua Torquato and Osaze Urhoghide.

Anthony Ramirez, Tarik Scott, Diego Pepi and Alejandro Urzua are eligible for the 2025 MLS End-of-Year Waivers process which opens on Dec. 9 and closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11. The MLS End-of-Year Waivers process consists of players whose options are not exercised, who are not subject to first right of refusal, and who are not eligible for free agency or Re-Entry Draft.

2025-26 MLS Offseason Events and Roster Mechanisms

Wednesday, Dec. 10-13: MLS College Showcase

Wednesday, Dec. 10: free agency opens (12 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 11: Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 (12 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 11: End-of-Year Waivers (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 17: Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 (4 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 18: 2026 MLS SuperDraft

2026 FC Dallas Roster (as of Nov. 20, 2025):

Goalkeepers (2): Michael Collodi, Maarten Paes

Defenders (11): Lalas Abubakar, Álvaro, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Bernard Kamungo, Malachi Molina, Shaq Moore, Enzo Newman, Nolan Norris, Joshua Torquato, Osaze Urhoghide

Midfielders (7): Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado, Diego Garcia, Kaick, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Paxton Pomykal, Ramiro

Forwards (7): Daniel Baran, Logan Farrington, Deedson, Anderson Julio, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Sam Sarver







