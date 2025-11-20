Timbers Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS Regular Season
Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Major League Soccer today announced the full 34-game, 2026 regular season schedule for the Portland Timbers. Portland will kick off its 16th MLS campaign, presented by Toyota, on Saturday, February 21, playing host to the Columbus Crew at Providence Park.
All MLS regular season matches in 2026 will be available on Apple TV in more than 100 countries and regions, offering fans a single destination to watch their favorite teams with no blackouts. Additionally, an Apple TV subscription will be included in a 2026 Annual Membership.
Portland will once again compete in the Cascadia Cup with rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Seattle Sounders FC throughout the season. The Timbers will host Vancouver on March 7 and then travel to face them at BC Place on April 4. Portland and Seattle will first square off on July 16 in Seattle before closing out the Cascadia Derby at Providence Park on August 1. The Timbers will look to add their seventh Cascadia Cup trophy to their collection, most recently claiming the title in 2024.
With North America set to host FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will pause league action during the tournament from May 25 - July 16, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. Notably, Portland's match at Seattle on July 16 will be one of four MLS matches to kick league action off following the World Cup break.
The Timbers will square off against six Eastern Conference opponents in the 2026 campaign - three at home (Columbus Crew, Atlanta United FC, Charlotte FC) and three on the road (CF Montréal, Inter Miami CF, Chicago Fire FC).
Decision Day 2026, the final matchday of the MLS regular season with postseason implications on the line, will take place on Saturday, November 7. The Timbers will travel for this year's regular season finale, squaring off against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Western Conference Decision Day matches will kick off at 4 p.m. (Pacific).
Following Decision Day 2026, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.
Starting next season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy MLS coverage alongside Apple TV's acclaimed lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and sports offerings.
Schedule Breakdown:
Home Dates by Day of the Week:
Wednesday (3), Saturday (12), Sunday (2)
Road Dates by Day of the Week:
Wednesday (3), Thursday (1), Saturday (11), Sunday (2)
Home Dates by Month:
February (1), March (2), April (1), May (2), July (2), August (3), September (3), October (2), November (1)
Road Dates by Month:
February (1), March (1), April (3), May (3), July (1), August (2), September (2), October (3), November (1)
Eastern Conference Opponents at Home:
Columbus Crew, Atlanta United FC, Charlotte FC
Eastern Conference Opponents Away:
CF Montréal, Inter Miami CF, Chicago Fire FC
2026 Portland Timbers Schedule (home matches in bold)
All matches are Pacific time
Date Opponent Kickoff Television
Saturday, Feb. 21 Columbus Crew 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Feb. 28 @ Colorado Rapids 1:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, March 7 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, March 14 @ Houston Dynamo FC 5:30 p.m. Apple
Sunday, March 22 LA Galaxy 1:30 p.m. Apple, FOX
Saturday, April 4 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, April 11 LAFC 1:30 p.m. Apple, FOX
Saturday, April 18 @ Minnesota United FC 5:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, April 25 @ San Diego FC 6:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, May 2 @ Real Salt Lake 1:30 p.m. Apple, FOX
Saturday, May 9 Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. Apple
Wednesday, May 13 @ CF Montréal 4:30 p.m. Apple
Sunday, May 17 @ Inter Miami CF 3 p.m. Apple
Saturday, May 23 San Jose Earthquakes 6:30 p.m. Apple
Thursday, July 16 @ Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Wednesday, July 22 FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, July 25 Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Aug. 1 Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 p.m. Apple, FS1
Sunday, Aug. 16 @ Chicago Fire FC 3:30 p.m. Apple
Wednesday, Aug. 19 San Diego FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Aug. 22 @ LAFC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Aug. 29 Austin FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Sept. 5 Minnesota United FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Wednesday, Sept. 9 St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Sept. 12 @ FC Dallas 5:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Sept. 19 Atlanta United FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Sept. 26 @ San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Oct. 10 @ Sporting Kansas City 5:30 p.m. Apple
Wednesday, Oct. 14 @ LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Oct. 17 Colorado Rapids 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Oct. 24 Charlotte FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Wednesday, Oct. 28 @ St. Louis CITY SC 5:30 p.m. Apple
Sunday, Nov. 1 Houston Dynamo FC 6 p.m. Apple, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 7 @ Austin FC 4 p.m. Apple
