Colorado Rapids to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Inaugural Home Match on April 18

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today their schedule for the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season.

Highlighting the 2026 schedule, the Rapids will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the club's 1996 inaugural home match on Saturday, April 18 when they host Inter Miami CF in a special regular season showcase. The matchup will be one of the most significant fixtures on the Rapids' 2026 schedule, marking Inter Miami's first-ever trip to Colorado and bringing one of the league's most globally followed clubs to the Centennial State as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Fans can guarantee access to the home match against Inter Miami through a Season Ticket Membership. Learn more about Season Ticket Memberships here: ColoradoRapids.com/tickets/memberships

The Rapids will kick off their 31st MLS campaign on Sunday, Feb. 22 with a trip to Lumen Field to face the Seattle Sounders for a national broadcast matchup (7:00 p.m. MT; Apple TV, FS1), before returning home to face another Cascadia club, Portland Timbers, for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Park 2026 Home Opener, on Saturday, Feb. 28 (2:30 p.m. MT, Apple TV).

The 2026 regular season will again feature the Rocky Mountain Cup, the annual showdown against Real Salt Lake. Colorado retained the trophy in 2025, securing back-to-back RMC titles for the first time since 2006 and will look to defend it with two fixtures on the calendar, starting with a visit to Utah on Saturday, May 16 before hosting the return match on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Rapids are also set for several major Western Conference showdowns, including a pair of home and road meetings with LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps, two clubs that have delivered tightly contested matchups in recent seasons.

In addition to hosting Inter Miami, Colorado will host two other Eastern Conference opponents: CF Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Chicago Fire on Saturday, Oct. 31 in the club's final home match of the season, marking the first regular-season meeting between the sides since 2019. Colorado will also have a demanding run of East Coast travel, including a trip to NYCFC on Saturday, March 14, a visit to Toronto FC on Saturday, April 4, notably the club's first regular-season match away at Toronto since 2019, and a match against Columbus Crew on Saturday, Sept. 5.

MLS to Pause League Action During FIFA World Cup 2026 from May 25 - July 16

As North America welcomes the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will take a break from games, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. With a record number of MLS players expected on World Cup rosters, MLS will pause league play after matches on May 24, ahead of the FIFA mandatory player report date on May 25 and before resuming at the end of the international tournament. Five MLS stadiums will play host to World Cup games during the break, with many additional venues serving as potential host sites for national team base camps.

Every Match on Apple TV

Starting next season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy MLS coverage alongside Apple TV's acclaimed lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and sports offerings. In addition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.

All Rapids matches will also air on Altitude Sports Radio.

Date Opponent Time (MT)

Sunday, Feb. 22 at Seattle Sounders 7:00 PM

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs Portland Timbers 2:30 PM

Saturday, March 7 vs LA Galaxy 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 14 at New York City FC 5:30 PM

Saturday, March 21 at Sporting Kansas City 6:30 PM

Saturday, April 4 at Toronto FC TBD

Saturday, April 11 vs Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 18 vs Inter Miami CF 2:30 PM

Wednesday, April 22 at LAFC 8:30 PM

Saturday, April 25 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 8:30 PM

Saturday, May 2 at Houston Dynamo 6:30 PM

Saturday, May 9 vs St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 PM

Wednesday, May 13 at Minnesota United FC 6:30 PM

Saturday, May 16 at Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 23 vs FC Dallas 7:30 PM

Wednesday, July 22 vs San Diego FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 25 at St. Louis CITY SC 6:30 PM

Saturday, Aug. 1 vs Austin FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, Aug. 15 vs Sporting Kansas City 7:30 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 19 vs LAFC 7:30 PM

Saturday, Aug. 22 at San Diego FC 8:30 PM

Saturday, Aug. 29 vs Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 5 at Columbus Crew SC 5:30 PM

Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Austin FC 6:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 12 vs CF Montreal 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 19 vs Seattle Sounders 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 26 at LA Galaxy 8:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 PM

Wednesday. Oct. 14 vs Minnesota United FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 17 at Portland Timbers 8:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30 PM

Wednesday, Oct. 28 at San Jose Earthquakes 8:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs Chicago Fire FC TBD

Saturday, Nov. 7 at FC Dallas 5:00 PM







Major League Soccer Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.