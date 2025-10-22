Colorado Rapids Youth Pipeline on Display at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Colorado Rapids News Release







Three Colorado Rapids players showcased their talent on the global stage as Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry, defender Noah Cobb, and center back Lucas Herrington represented their countries at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. For a club built on identifying and developing young talent, their performances marked another step forward for the Rapids' Homegrown and youth pipeline.

Adam Beaudry | A Steady Presence for the United States

Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry started all five matches for the United States, anchoring the team to two clean sheets and several statement results.

Beaudry opened the tournament with a commanding performance in the USA's 9-1 win over New Caledonia, a result that set new national records for most goals and largest margin of victory in a FIFA U-20 World Cup match. He followed that with another start and clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over France, making key saves in both halves to preserve the shutout.

In the knockout rounds, Beaudry again shined. He made three saves in a 3-0 win over Italy to send the U.S. into its fifth straight Quarterfinal. Despite a 3-1 defeat to Morocco that ended the team's run, Beaudry's consistency in goal was a defining storyline.

Across the tournament, he started every match and became one of only three U.S. players to do so, reinforcing his growing reputation as one of the nation's top young goalkeepers.

Noah Cobb | First U-20 World Cup Appearance and Goal

Defender Noah Cobb made his mark in the USA's group-stage finale, scoring his first U-20 World Cup goal in a 2-1 loss to South Africa. The strike extended the U.S. record to 10 different goal scorers in the tournament.

While Cobb served as an unused substitute in the other four matches, his involvement capped off a breakout year that saw him earn MLS minutes and his first youth World Cup experience - another example of the developmental pathway between the Rapids and U.S. Soccer.

Lucas Herrington | World Cup Debut with Australia

Eighteen-year-old center back Lucas Herrington, who will join the Rapids in 2026, represented Australia at his first FIFA World Cup. After sitting out the team's opening match against Argentina, Herrington earned his World Cup debut by starting and playing all 90 minutes in a 3-1 win over Cuba on October 4. The result secured a third-place finish for the Young Socceroos in Group D and provided Herrington with invaluable experience against elite international competition.

Building for the Future

The participation of Beaudry, Cobb, and Herrington at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup reflects the Rapids' growing commitment to youth development and international opportunity. Beaudry's steady goalkeeping, Cobb's scoring breakthrough, and Herrington's debut all highlight the depth of young talent progressing through the organization's system and shaping its future at both club and international levels.

By the Numbers

5 starts and 2 clean sheets for Beaudry

1 first-career U-20 World Cup goal for Cobb

1 full-match World Cup debut for Herrington

3 Rapids players representing their countries on the world stage







