New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 22, 2025

Published on October 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s returned to MLS NEXT action at home last weekend. The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s hosted the New York Red Bulls on Saturday and the Intercontinental Football Academy of New England on Sunday. Also on Sunday, the U-14s and U-13s welcomed Rochester New York FC to the Revolution Training Center.

The U-18s fell to the New York Red Bulls, 4-3, on Saturday. Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) opened the scoring with his ninth tally of the season before New York equalized just before halftime. After play resumed, the Red Bulls tallied three straight goals before Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass) responded with his seventh goal of the campaign. Jason Burney (2008 - Lunenburg, Mass.) equalized the contest in the 70th minute, but New York's 88th-minute tally proved to be the difference for the visitors.

The U-18s battled IFA to a 2-2 draw on Sunday. After IFA struck first in the second minute of the contest, Alex Bruner Louchnikov (2009 - Los Angeles, Calif.) opened his Revolution account with a tally in the 14th minute. In the 73rd minute, Bruner Louchnikov found the back of the net once again to record a brace. Just before the final whistle, IFA was able to collect another goal to level the contest.

The U-16s shut out the Red Bulls, 3-0, on Saturday. Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) opened the scoring for New England in the sixth minute, converting a helper from Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.). Bayron Morales-Vega (2010 - Framingham, Mass.) recorded his first goal of the season shortly after halftime. Velez concluded the scoring off a feed from Isaac Twumasi (2010 - Lawrenceville, Ga.) to register a brace in the 72nd minute. Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Billerica, Mass.) saw action in net to earn his first clean sheet of the season.

The U-16s topped IFA, 4-2, on Sunday. IFA scored an early goal in the 11th minute, before Twumasi (2010 - Lawrenceville, Ga.) netted a penalty kick in the 43rd minute. Twumasi posted a goal-and-assist performance in the contest. John Bernard Hamilton IV (2010 - Atlanta, Ga.) then scored back-to-back goals to mark his second consecutive brace of the 2025 campaign. After the Revolution conceded one more goal, Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) slotted home the team's final tally in the 85th minute to seal the win.

The U-15s shut out the New York Red Bulls, 2-0, on Saturday. Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) opened the scoring for New England in the 55th minute with his second tally of the season. Davi Pereira (2011 - Revere, Mass.) then netted an insurance goal in the 80th minute to seal the victory. Zach LaPierre (2011 - Somers, Conn.) saw action in net to keep the clean sheet for New England. The U-15s then fell to IFA, 7-1, on Sunday. The Revolution's lone goal was tallied by Elijah Obayagbona (2011 - Houston, Texas) in the 71st minute.

The U-14s blanked Rochester NY FC, 1-0, on Sunday. Asher Cotter (2012 - Arlington, Mass.) found New England's lone goal in the 49th minute, his first goal of the season. James Warren (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) and Xavier Farrone (2012 - Plainville, Conn.) split time between the posts to secure the victory for New England.

The U-13s recorded a dominant 11-0 triumph on Sunday over Rochester NY FC. Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.) opened the scoring for New England with three consecutive first-half goals. Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) scored four times, recording 10 goals over the opening five matches of the season. Amare Laurent (2014 - Windsor, Conn.) bagged a brace, while Bryson Villota (2013 - Glastonbury Center, Conn.) also found the back of the net. Isaiah Adeseko (2013 - Albany, N.Y.) netted a goal in his Revolution Academy debut. Both Kyle Surkont (2013 - Warren, R.I.) and Petr Tsarev (2013 - Boston, Mass.) featured in goal to mark the team's third clean sheet of the season.

The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will return to MLS NEXT play on Saturday, welcoming New York City FC to the Revolution Training Center. On Sunday, the U-14s and U-13s will travel to take on the Intercontinental Football Academy of New England. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. New York Red Bulls U-18s

Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, New York Red Bulls 4

Scoring Summary:

NE - Grant Emerhi (Cristiano Carlos) 12'

RBNY - 44'

RBNY - 47'

RBNY - 60

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Harley Kerr) 65'

NE - Jason Burney (Unassisted) 70'

RBNY - 88'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo, Zayden Bediako (Sheridan McNish 66'), Aarin Prajapati (Levi Katsell 87'), Harley Kerr; Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Edwin Flores, Judah Siqueira, Josh Poulson (Jason Burney 66'); Grant Emerhi (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 75'), Cristiano Carlos

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Kaleb De Oliveira, Alexander Bruner Louchnikov

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Intercontinental Football Academy U-18s

Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Intercontinental Football Academy 2

Scoring Summary:

IFA - 2'

NE - Alexander Bruner Louchnikov (Grant Emerhi) 14'

NE - Alexander Bruner Louchnikov (Unassisted) 73'

IFA - 87'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas, Sheridan McNish (Aarin Prajapati 83'), Alexander Glassman, Josh Macedo (Josh Poulson 46'); Levi Katsell, Edwin Flores (Harley Kerr 69'), Judah Siqueira; Grant Emerhi (Jonathan Cante 60'), Jason Burney (Cristiano Carlos 46'), Alexander Bruner Louchnikov (Kaleb De Oliveira 60')

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. New York Red Bulls U-16s

Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, New York Red Bulls 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Brandon Velez (Lucas Pereira) 6'

NE - Bayron Morales-Vega (Logan Azar) 47'

NE - Brandon Velez (Isaac Twumasi) 72'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Braeden Anderson, Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz, Tobin Farmer (Isaac Twumasi 67'); Chris Scott, Logan Azar, Bayron Morales-Vega (John Bernard Hamilton IV 87'), Brandon Velez; Lucas Pereira (Frankie Caruso 82'), Jesse Ebere

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida, Jeremiah Moyano, Alexander Gomes

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Intercontinental Football Academy U-16s

Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, Intercontinental Football Academy 2

Scoring Summary:

IFA - 11'

NE - Isaac Twumasi (Penalty Kick) 43'

NE - John Bernard Hamilton IV (Isaac Twumasi) 45'

IFA - 47'

NE - John Bernard Hamilton IV (Brandon Velez) 50'

NE - Lucas Pereira (Davi Pereira) 85'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Braeden Anderson (Davi Pereira 76'), Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz (Asher Bremser 83'), Bayron Morales-Vega (Andrew Hsu 76'), Chris Scott (Logan Azar 60'); Frankie Caruso, Alexander Gomes (Lucas Pereira 60'), John Bernard Hamilton IV, Isaac Twumasi, Brandon Velez (Jesse Ebere 60')

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New York Red Bull U-15s

Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, New York Red Bulls 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Musah Adamu (Shayne Dos Santos) 55'

NE - Davi Pereira (Unassisted) 80'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Stefan Gorea (Hans Marten 70'), Dalu Nwazojie, Asher Bremser, Langston Powell (Nico Escobar 70'); Andrew Hsu, Shayne Dos Santos (Thierry Maurer 85'), Davi Pereira; Landon Ho Sang (Kai Nielsen 60'), Musah Adamu (Elijah Obayagbona 85'), Rico Janairo (Arthur Bernardino 60')

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Intercontinental Football Academy U-15s

Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, Intercontinental Football Academy 7

Scoring Summary:

IFA - 25'

IFA - 30'

IFA - 31'

IFA - 46'

IFA - 49'

IFA - 67'

NE - Elijah Obayagbona (Brennan McWeeney) 71'

IFA - 85'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown (Liam Abitbol 45'); Jeremiah Moyano, Langston Powell (Dalu Nwazojie 60'), Nico Escobar, Thierry Maurer (Stefan Gorea 75'); Hans Marten, Kai Nielsen (Shayne Dos Santos 75'), Boston Kahoalii (Brennan McWeeney 60'); Landon Ho Sang (Rico Janairo 60'), Elijah Obayagbona, Arthur Bernardino (Musah Adamu 60')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Rochester NY FC U-14s

Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, Rochester NY FC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Asher Cotter (Unassisted) 49'

Revolution U-14s: James Warren (Xavier Farone 40'), Darragh Nugent, Vikram Chitnis (Ivan Pokinboroda 50'), Ayden Gomes, Julian Gomez, Enrique Rosado, Asher Cotter, Samuel Chao (Luca Cicione 40'), Jayden Lefter (Nolan Nairn 55'), Dylan Armah, Gavin Rybak (Drake Roberts 40')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Rochester NY FC U-13s

Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 11, Rochester NY FC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Gavin Rybak (Ben Robinson) 9'

NE - Gavin Rybak (Austin Martin) 15'

NE - Gavin Rybak (Unassisted) 20'

NE - Amare Laurent (Kauan Nascimento) 27'

NE - Bryson Villota (Unassisted) 37'

NE - Isaiah Adeseko (Unassisted) 46'

NE - Michael Miller (Kauan Nascimento) 55'

NE - Amare Laurent (Unassisted) 60'

NE - Michael Miller (Amare Laurent) 65'

NE - Michael Miller (Kento Chamovitz) 70'

NE - Michael Miller (Kento Chamovitz) 72'

Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont, Ollie Conlon, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Vik Chitnis, Ben Robinson, Austin Martin, Kento Chamovitz, Sami Chao, Isaiah Adeseko, Gavin Rybak, Michael Miller

Substitutes Used: Petr Tsarev, Noah Alcin, Bryson Villota, Kauan Nascimento, Amare Laurent, Myles Walsh







