Pedro de la Vega Undergoes Successful Surgery

Published on October 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC midfielder Pedro de la Vega

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that midfielder Pedro de la Vega has undergone successful right knee surgery. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Belfie on Tuesday, October 21 at Providence Swedish Orthopedics in Seattle. De la Vega, who suffered a right patella fracture during last Saturday's road match at New York City FC, began rehabilitation immediately following the procedure. He will miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

In his second year with the club, de la Vega has 36 appearances this season across all competitions, tallying 10 goals and five assists. The 24-year-old signed with Sounders FC prior to the 2024 campaign as a Young Designated Player following five seasons with Lanús of the Argentine Primera División.

Major League Soccer Stories from October 22, 2025

