SDFC Wraps Regular Season with an Unforgettable Watch Party Crawl

Published on October 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Fans Showed Up For San Diego on Third Ave in Chula Vista for San Diego FC's Official Watch Party Crawl. From F Street to E Street, SDFC fans began packing the street to visit all six participating locations to see SDFC's Playoff fate. The Watch Party Crawl featured La Nacional, Balboa South, 3 Punk Ales, Groundswell Brew, Brewjeria Taproom, and Vogue Tavern.

Fans repped the crest of Chrome and Azul and showed their excitement for Decision Day - the final match of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. The historic day kickstarted with SDFC's Car Cruise that featured classic cars and lowriders down on Chula Vista's Third Avenue. Members of Barra 18 supported by waving flags and honking their horns. Their presence was felt as fans lined up along the sidewalks to capture the moment.

"It was a beautiful experience (driving down Third Avenue) because we're giving it 100 percent to support the team. We're more than 1,500 Supporters and it's beautiful to be supporting here in the city of Chula Vista," said Fermin Contreras a Member of Barra 18, SDFC's supporters' group in Spanish. "The watch parties are so fun because I feel like the members are with the Club supporting; Chavos, Barra 18, Daygo Boys. Win or lose we're with the team."

As it got closer to kickoff, more fans began to fill the six participating locations to watch the final match of the regular season against the Portland Timbers. La Nacional, one of SDFC's Official Pub Partners, was the location where Barra 18 took out their drums, chanted, and cheered on the team.

When the final whistle blew, everyone showed their excitement. SDFC finished first place for the Western Conference for the first time ever, finishing with 63 points and the most wins by an expansion team with 19 wins.

"La Nacional was proud to host the season's epic final regular season game watch party. From the moment the Pub Crawl kicked off, the energy was unstoppable. Fans brought the spirit, the pride, and all the love for SD," said Joann Cornejo and Eddie Trejo, Owners of La Nacional. "The vibes were electric, with drumbeats and chants echoing through the space and spilling into the street, turning the night into 'puro pari' mode. The crowd was hyped, the staff crushed it, and the drinks flowed all night long. What a night to remember! Vamos Azul y Chrome!"

Not only was it a historic night for fans, but it was also a great opportunity for local, family-owned businesses to work with SDFC to bring the community together in the South Bay.

"This is an amazing opportunity for all of us right here. Downtown Chula Vista is a great part of the South Bay and we thank SDFC for being here and making us a part of this amazing celebration," said Marianna Cardenas, Owner of Balboa South, one of the six Watch Party Crawl locations. "We are a family-owned restaurant, so everyone is welcome! Balboa is literally the second home for everyone, I want everyone to feel comfortable and to bring the whole family to have a great time."

"This event with SDFC for the final match of the regular season is a great opportunity to showcase what we're all about here in the South Bay particularly in Third Avenue. We are a big part of the community, and the community is a big part of us," added Gonzalo Quintero, Co-Owner and Operator of Vogue Tavern, another participating location. "It's great to see everyone on the same page, wearing the same colors, wearing their jerseys, everyone's here to enjoy the Crawl, see the cars, have the specials, get the gifts and watch SDFC win."

Next stop. The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs! SDFC will take on Wild Card Winner at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, October 26 at 6:30 PM. Join us in making history by purchasing your tickets to Game One, presented by Sharp HealthCare. The first 25,000 fans will receive an exclusive SDFC branded scarf, and tickets are selling fast! It's time to Show Up For San Diego.

Still couldn't make it to our Watch Party? Don't worry! SDFC will be hosting a Playoffs Watch Party on November 1 for Game Two of the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Make sure to follow @SanDiegoFC on social media or visit Sandiegofc.com to find out where we'll be next! If you'd like to be a Pub Partner visit here to apply!







