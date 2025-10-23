Philadelphia Union to Host Chicago Fire FC on October 26th at Subaru Park
Published on October 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
With tonight's result, your Philadelphia Union will host Chicago Fire FC at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 26th for its postseason opener.
The opening match of the First Round Best of Three series will kick off for the Boys in Blue at 5:30PM ET with Game 2 which is scheduled for Saturday, November 1st at 5:30PM ET. Should a third game be needed, the Union would host the match at Subaru Park on Saturday, November 8th.
Subaru Park has been a fortress all season long and you can help make it loud again as the Union look to write another epic chapter in their postseason history. Tickets for the first home game are limited so don't miss your chance to secure your seat!
Major League Soccer Stories from October 22, 2025
- Philadelphia Union to Host Chicago Fire FC on October 26th at Subaru Park - Philadelphia Union
- SDFC Wraps Regular Season with an Unforgettable Watch Party Crawl - San Diego FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 22, 2025 - New England Revolution
- Pedro de la Vega Undergoes Successful Surgery - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Gear up for Rivalry Showdown with Columbus Crew to Open 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Youth Pipeline on Display at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Colorado Rapids
- Prince Owusu, Victor Loturi and Sébastian Breza Win 2025 Club End-Of-Season Honours - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Notes: 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union to Host Chicago Fire FC on October 26th at Subaru Park
- Supporters' Shield Winners Philadelphia Union Announce First Round Schedule for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
- Charlotte FC Takes Season Finale over Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Win 2025 Supporters' Shield
- Aspire Academy Announces 11th Global Summit 2025 at Subaru Park, Philadelphia