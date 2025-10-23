Philadelphia Union to Host Chicago Fire FC on October 26th at Subaru Park

Published on October 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

With tonight's result, your Philadelphia Union will host Chicago Fire FC at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 26th for its postseason opener.

The opening match of the First Round Best of Three series will kick off for the Boys in Blue at 5:30PM ET with Game 2 which is scheduled for Saturday, November 1st at 5:30PM ET. Should a third game be needed, the Union would host the match at Subaru Park on Saturday, November 8th.

Subaru Park has been a fortress all season long and you can help make it loud again as the Union look to write another epic chapter in their postseason history. Tickets for the first home game are limited so don't miss your chance to secure your seat!







