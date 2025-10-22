Prince Owusu, Victor Loturi and Sébastian Breza Win 2025 Club End-Of-Season Honours
Published on October 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that Prince Owusu has been awarded the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy as the Club's 2025 Most Valuable Player, Victor Loturi won the Defensive Player of the Year trophy and Sébastian Breza was the recipient of the Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy, awarded in recognition of the player who best embodied the spirit of "La Grinta" throughout the MLS season.
In his first season in Montreal, Owusu scored 17 goals in all competitions (13 in MLS, two in the TELUS Canadian Championship and two in Leagues Cup). He is one of five players in the Club's history to have scored 15 goals or more in one season alongside Eduardo Sebrango, Marco Di Vaio, Nacho Piatti and Romell Quioto. The German striker also tied Piatti's Cub record for most goals scored on the road in one season with nine.
Loturi is one of three players to have featured in all 34 of CF Montréal's MLS games this season alongside Owusu and Luca Petrasso. The Canadian midfielder accumulated 27 starts, 2,503 minutes and a 87% completed pass percentage in his first season with the Club. Loturi also scored two goals and added two assists.
Breza played three games and made nine saves in the 2025 MLS season. The goalkeeper totals 35 games played, 16 wins, 87 saves and five clean sheets in four MLS seasons with the Bleu-blanc-noir.
Since 2022, the Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy has been an annual award given in honour of former CF Montréal player and assistant coach Jason Di Tullio. The trophy is voted on by the first team players.
Throughout his career, Di Tullio demonstrated unparalleled courage and determination, particularly during his final battle with cancer. The "La Grinta" expression has become synonymous with Di Tullio's legacy at the Club. This recognition is proudly awarded annually to the player who demonstrated the fiery and fighting spirit Di Tullio embodied from start to finish and the mark he left at CF Montréal.
GIUSEPPE-SAPUTO TROPHY - MOST VALUABLE PLAYER (MLS ERA)
2025: Prince Owusu
2024: Josef Martínez
2023: Mathieu Choinière
2022: Romell Quioto
2021: Djordje Mihailovic
2020: Romell Quioto
2019: Orji Okwonkwo
2018: Ignacio Piatti
2017: Ignacio Piatti
2016: Ignacio Piatti
2015: Ignacio Piatti
2014: Andrés Romero
2013: Marco Di Vaio
2012: Patrice Bernier
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR TROPHY
2025: Victor Loturi
2024: Samuel Piette
2023: Jonathan Sirois
2022: Alistair Johnston
2021: Rudy Camacho
2020: Luis Binks
2019: Bacary Sagna
2018: Evan Bush
2017: Daniel Lovitz
2016: Hassoun Camara
2015: Laurent Ciman
JASON-DI-TULLIO TROPHY
2025: Sébastian Breza
2024: Samuel Piette
2023: Mathieu Choinière
2022: Tomas Giraldo
Major League Soccer Stories from October 22, 2025
- Prince Owusu, Victor Loturi and Sébastian Breza Win 2025 Club End-Of-Season Honours - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Notes: 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- Prince Owusu, Victor Loturi and Sébastian Breza Win 2025 Club End-Of-Season Honours
- Four CF Montréal Players Called up by Canada for U17 World Cup
- Marco Donadel Named CF Montréal Head Coach
- CF Montréal Exercises Options of Three Players for the 2026 Season
- FC Cincinnati Tops CF Montréal, 3-0, in 2025 Finale