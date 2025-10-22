Prince Owusu, Victor Loturi and Sébastian Breza Win 2025 Club End-Of-Season Honours

Published on October 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that Prince Owusu has been awarded the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy as the Club's 2025 Most Valuable Player, Victor Loturi won the Defensive Player of the Year trophy and Sébastian Breza was the recipient of the Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy, awarded in recognition of the player who best embodied the spirit of "La Grinta" throughout the MLS season.

In his first season in Montreal, Owusu scored 17 goals in all competitions (13 in MLS, two in the TELUS Canadian Championship and two in Leagues Cup). He is one of five players in the Club's history to have scored 15 goals or more in one season alongside Eduardo Sebrango, Marco Di Vaio, Nacho Piatti and Romell Quioto. The German striker also tied Piatti's Cub record for most goals scored on the road in one season with nine.

Loturi is one of three players to have featured in all 34 of CF Montréal's MLS games this season alongside Owusu and Luca Petrasso. The Canadian midfielder accumulated 27 starts, 2,503 minutes and a 87% completed pass percentage in his first season with the Club. Loturi also scored two goals and added two assists.

Breza played three games and made nine saves in the 2025 MLS season. The goalkeeper totals 35 games played, 16 wins, 87 saves and five clean sheets in four MLS seasons with the Bleu-blanc-noir.

Since 2022, the Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy has been an annual award given in honour of former CF Montréal player and assistant coach Jason Di Tullio. The trophy is voted on by the first team players.

Throughout his career, Di Tullio demonstrated unparalleled courage and determination, particularly during his final battle with cancer. The "La Grinta" expression has become synonymous with Di Tullio's legacy at the Club. This recognition is proudly awarded annually to the player who demonstrated the fiery and fighting spirit Di Tullio embodied from start to finish and the mark he left at CF Montréal.

GIUSEPPE-SAPUTO TROPHY - MOST VALUABLE PLAYER (MLS ERA)

2025: Prince Owusu

2024: Josef Martínez

2023: Mathieu Choinière

2022: Romell Quioto

2021: Djordje Mihailovic

2020: Romell Quioto

2019: Orji Okwonkwo

2018: Ignacio Piatti

2017: Ignacio Piatti

2016: Ignacio Piatti

2015: Ignacio Piatti

2014: Andrés Romero

2013: Marco Di Vaio

2012: Patrice Bernier

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR TROPHY

2025: Victor Loturi

2024: Samuel Piette

2023: Jonathan Sirois

2022: Alistair Johnston

2021: Rudy Camacho

2020: Luis Binks

2019: Bacary Sagna

2018: Evan Bush

2017: Daniel Lovitz

2016: Hassoun Camara

2015: Laurent Ciman

JASON-DI-TULLIO TROPHY

2025: Sébastian Breza

2024: Samuel Piette

2023: Mathieu Choinière

2022: Tomas Giraldo







Major League Soccer Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.