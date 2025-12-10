The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Is Set
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
The bracket for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) is officially here! Now that the draw has been held, the bracket positions are set for the teams competing in next year's tournament, including San Diego FC. For the first time ever, SDFC will face Liga MX's Puma UNAM of Mexico City for Round One.
The 27 teams participating in the CCC are:
USA: FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union, San Diego FC, and Seattle Sounders FC
Canada: Atlético Ottawa, Forge FC, Vancouver FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Costa Rica: Alajuelense and Cartaginés
Dominican Republic: O&M FC
Guatemala Xelajú MC
Honduras: Olimpia and Real España
Jamaica: Mount Pleasant
Mexico: Club América, Cruz Azul, CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Tigres UANL, and Toluca FC
Panama: Sporting San Miguelito
Trinidad & Tobago: Defence Force
Out of the 27 Clubs participating, 22 teams will participate in Round One and for those Clubs who advance, they will face one of the five that received a bye into Round of 16.
The dates and times for the matches are coming soon.
