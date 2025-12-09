LAFC Exercises Permanent Transfer on Midfielder Mathieu Choinière
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that the club has exercised its permanent transfer option on midfielder Mathieu Choinière from Grasshopper Club Zürich of the Swiss Super League. Choinière is now signed through the 2028 season with an additional option for 2029.
After being acquired in July of this year, the 26-year-old midfielder made 13 appearances for the Black & Gold totaling 772 minutes across Leagues Cup, the MLS regular season, and the MLS Cup Playoffs. He tallied his first LAFC goal on August 16 in New England after being on the receiving end of Son Heung-Min's first assist with the club in a 2-0 victory over the Revolution.
"Since arriving late in the summer, Mathieu made an immediate impact with his experience, intelligence, and versatility," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "We are delighted to have secured his return. He brings a calm authority and a competitive edge that strengthen our group on and off the field, and we look forward to a full season with him as we continue our pursuit of more trophies. With the World Cup on the horizon, we're also excited about the opportunity for Mathieu to represent his country on the biggest stage and proud to support him in that ambition."
A native of Saint-Alexandre, Québec, and a member of the Canadian National Team, Choinière joined CF Montréal's academy in 2011 before signing with the Canadian club's first team in 2018. He logged 120 MLS appearances in Montréal (89 starts), notching 11 goals and three assists while earning consecutive MLS All-Star team nods in 2023 and 2024.
He has 21 caps with the Canadian National Team including four appearances and three starts during this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, and more recently appearing in friendlies against Wales, Australia, Colombia, and Venezuela.
Name: Mathieu Choinière
Position: Midfielder
Age: 26
Height: 5'9"
Birthplace: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC, Canada
Citizenship: Canada
Last Club: Grasshopper Club Zürich (Switzerland)
TRANSACTION: LAFC exercises permanent transfer option on midfielder Mathieu Choinière from Grasshopper Club Zürich of the Swiss Super League through 2028, with an additional option for 2029.
