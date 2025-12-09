MLS Announces Eligible Player Lists for Offseason Roster Mechanisms, Including Free Agency, End-Of-Year Waivers, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today released the list of players eligible for Free Agency on Wednesday, Dec. 10, End-of-Year Waivers and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process on Thursday, Dec. 11. The Re-Entry List is subject to change and players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will be announced the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Free Agency

Free Agency will open tomorrow, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. ET for players who are at least age 24 with at least four MLS service years. Free agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. Out of contract players who receive a Bona Fide offer from his current team can still participate in Free Agency. There is no limit on the number of free agents a team may sign each year.

Free Agency Rules & Procedures | Free Agency List

Free Agency Eligible Player List:

Acosta, Bryan - Option Declined

Agada, William - Out of Contract

Amaya, Frankie - Out of Contract

Araújo, César - Out of Contract

Baird, Corey - Option Declined

Barlow, Tom - Option Declined

Barraza, Luis - Out of Contract

Bartlow, Ethan - Option Declined

Bedoya, Alejandro - Out of Contract

Bell, Jonathan - Out of Contract

Bender, Ben - Out of Contract

Benteke, Christian - Option Declined

Berry, Miguel - Option Declined

Bingham, David - Out of Contract

Boateng, Emmanuel - Out of Contract

Brenner - Option Declined

Brody, Andrew - Out of Contract

Brown, Javain - Out of Contract

Brugman, Gastón - Option Declined

Bunbury, Teal - Out of Contract

Bye, Brandon - Out of Contract

Cascante, Julio - Option Declined

Coronel, Carlos - Out of Contract

Crépeau, Maxime - Option Declined

Davis, Sean - Option Declined

Donovan, Chris - Option Declined

Dotson, Hassani - Out of Contract

Duke, Bryce - Option Declined

Duncan, Kyle - Option Declined

Edwards, Michael - Option Declined

Escobar, Franco - Out of Contract

Espinoza, Cristian - Option Declined

Etienne Jr., Derrick - Option Declined

Fagúndez, Diego - Option Declined

Frei, Stefan - Out of Contract

Gallese, Pedro - Out of Contract

Gasper, Chase - Out of Contract

Gonzalez, Omar - Option Declined

Guzan, Brad - Out of Contract

Haak, Justin - Out of Contract

Halsey, Bret - Option Declined

Harris, Calvin - Out of Contract

Hernández, Ronald - Option Declined

Ivačič, Aljaž - Option Declined

Jackson, Jacob - Out of Contract

Johnson, Sean - Option Declined

Jones, Derrick - Option Declined

Júnior Urso - Option Declined

Junqua, Sam - Out of Contract

Kamara, Kei - Option Declined

Kann, Alec - Out of Contract

Kaye, Mark-Anthony - Option Declined

Keller, Kipp - Option Declined

Kessler, Henry - Option Declined

Kubo, Yuya - Option Declined

Lappalainen, Lassi - Option Declined

Larraz, Oliver - Out of Contract

Leal, Randall - Option Declined

Lennon, Brooks - Option Declined

Lletget, Sebastian - Option Declined

Lod, Robin - Option Declined

Lowe, Damion - Option Declined

MacMath, Zac - Out of Contract

MacNaughton, Lukas - Out of Contract

Marks, George - Out of Contract

Martínez, Josef - Option Declined

Miller, Eric - Out of Contract

Morales, Alfredo - Option Declined

Moralez, Maxi - Out of Contract

Nagbe, Darlington - Option Declined

Ndenbe, Logan - Out of Contract

Ochoa, David - Option Declined

Omsberg, Wyatt - Option Declined

Panicco, Elliot - Option Declined

Paredes, Cristhian - Option Declined

Paulo, João - Option Declined

Perea, Andrés - Option Declined

Picault, Fafa - Option Declined

Powell, Alvas - Option Declined

Raposo, Ryan - Option Declined

Ríos, Daniel - Option Declined

Rodrigues - Option Declined

Rodriguez, Memo - Out of Contract

Rothrock, Paul - Out of Contract

Rubio, Diego - Option Declined

Russell, Johnny - Option Declined

Sailor, Ryan - Out of Contract

Santos, Sergio - Option Declined

Schmitt, Tate - Option Declined

Scott, Brady - Option Declined

Shelton, Khiry - Option Declined

Smith, Brad - Option Declined

Smith, Kyle - Out of Contract

St. Clair, Dayne - Out of Contract

Steres, Daniel - Option Declined

Tarbell, Andrew - Out of Contract

Thommy, Erik - Out of Contract

Toye, Mason - Option Declined

Tuiloma, Bill - Option Declined

Uhre, Mikael - Out of Contract

Urruti, Maxi - Option Declined

Voloder, Robert - Out of Contract

Vrioni, Giacomo - Option Declined

Washington, Taylor - Out of Contract

Williamson, Eryk - Out of Contract

Yarbrough, William - Option Declined

Zardes, Gyasi - Option Declined

Zavaleta, Eriq - Option Declined

Zimmerman, Walker - Out of Contract

Zuparic, Dario - Out of Contract

End-of-Year Waivers

The End-of-Year Waivers process is now open, which gives the clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2025 standings the first opportunities to select players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.

Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, D.C. United will select first. MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF get the 30th pick, the final selection in each round. Clubs have until Thursday, December 11 at 5 p.m. ET to submit a waiver claim for a player.

End-of-Year Waivers Process Rules & Procedure | End-of-Year Waivers List

End-of-Year Waivers List:

Anchor, Max - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Biello, Alessandro - CF Montréal

Burney, Leo - Seattle Sounders FC

Dueñas, Erik - Houston Dynamo FC

Eisner, Wilson - San Jose Earthquakes

Ekk, Maximus - Nashville SC

Harangi, Aiden - San Diego FC

Loyola, Favian - Orlando City SC

Mbongue, Hugo - Toronto FC

Obando, Allen - Inter Miami CF

Ofori, Curtis - New York Red Bulls

Pepi, Diego - FC Dallas

Ramirez, Anthony - FC Dallas

Scott, Tarik - FC Dallas

Urzua, Alejandro - FC Dallas

Wellings, Jude - Real Salt Lake

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. ET. Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2025 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance. During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a Bona Fide Offer from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.

*Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt out.

Re-Entry Draft Rules & Procedure | Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 List

Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List:

Afonso, Leo - Option Declined

Ajago, Forster - Option Declined

Alm, Rasmus - Option Declined

Amadou, Daouda - Option Declined

Amponsah, Prince - Option Declined

Annor Gyamfi, Stephen - Option Declined

Antwi, Seth - Option Declined

Awodesu, Femi - Option Declined

Băluță, Alexandru - Option Declined

Bassett, Sam - Option Declined

Bell, Matthew - Option Declined

Busquets, Sergio - Out of Contract

Carballo, Felipe - Option Declined

Castro, Jacob - Option Declined

Cohen, Josh - Option Declined

De La Torre, Luca - Option Declined

Dodson, Derek - Option Declined

Dominguez, Maxime - Option Declined

Doumbia, Souleyman - Out of Contract

Dowd, Bryan - Option Declined

Edwards, Nathaniel - Option Declined

Endeley, Herbert - Option Declined

Engel, Lukas - Option Declined

Farkarlun, Bryant - Option Declined

Farnsworth, Zackery - Option Declined

Fernández, Joaquín - Out of Contract

Fleuriau Chateau, Nicolas - Option Declined

Forbes, Jahlane - Option Declined

Gaines, Julian - Option Declined

Ganago, Ignatius - Option Declined

Halbouni, Belal - Option Declined

Halliday, Michael - Option Declined

Holm, Odin - Out of Contract

Jailson - Option Declined

Jones, Nate - Option Declined

Kouamé, Rominigue - Option Declined

Lambert, Kevon - Option Declined

LeFlore, Isaiah - Option Declined

Leibold, Tim - Option Declined

Long, Kevin - Option Declined

Maxsø, Andreas - Option Declined

Mercado, Carlos - Option Declined

Mesanvi, Loïc - Option Declined

Meyer, Wyatt - Option Declined

Mohammed, Shakur - Option Declined

Montes, Alán - Option Declined

Muñoz, Santiago - Option Declined

Negri, Franco - Option Declined

O'Neill, Mark - Option Declined

Ortiz, Pablo - Option Declined

Pariano, Nick - Option Declined

Petretta, Raoul - Option Declined

Pidro, Selmir - Out of Contract

Pondeca, Tomas - Option Declined

Radoja, Nemanja - Option Declined

Rando, Alex - Option Declined

Reid, Jayden - Option Declined

Ríos-Novo, Rocco - Option Declined

Rodríguez, Missael - Option Declined

Rojas, Matías - Option Declined

Romero, Abraham - Out of Contract

Rosero, Dany - Option Declined

Rosted, Sigurd - Option Declined

Sainté, Carl - Option Declined

Saldana, Adam - Option Declined

Santos, Rafael - Option Declined

Sargeant, Kieran - Option Declined

Scardina, Nick - Option Declined

Segal, Gabe - Out of Contract

Semmle, Oliver - Option Declined

Sessock, Nyk - Option Declined

Sharp, Charlie - Option Declined

Silva, Tommy - Option Declined

Sousa, Travian - Option Declined

Takaoka, Yohei - Out of Contract

Valverde, Jefferson - Option Declined

Watts, Akil - Option Declined

Weigandt, Marcelo - Out of Contract

Wentzel, Michael - Option Declined

Wilson, Bruno - Option Declined

Zelinsky, Joseph - Option Declined

Zouhir, Rida - Option Declined

The final offseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will also be announced the morning of Dec. 17.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.