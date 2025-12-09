MLS Announces Eligible Player Lists for Offseason Roster Mechanisms, Including Free Agency, End-Of-Year Waivers, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today released the list of players eligible for Free Agency on Wednesday, Dec. 10, End-of-Year Waivers and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process on Thursday, Dec. 11. The Re-Entry List is subject to change and players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will be announced the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Free Agency
Free Agency will open tomorrow, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. ET for players who are at least age 24 with at least four MLS service years. Free agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. Out of contract players who receive a Bona Fide offer from his current team can still participate in Free Agency. There is no limit on the number of free agents a team may sign each year.
Free Agency Rules & Procedures | Free Agency List
Free Agency Eligible Player List:
Acosta, Bryan - Option Declined
Agada, William - Out of Contract
Amaya, Frankie - Out of Contract
Araújo, César - Out of Contract
Baird, Corey - Option Declined
Barlow, Tom - Option Declined
Barraza, Luis - Out of Contract
Bartlow, Ethan - Option Declined
Bedoya, Alejandro - Out of Contract
Bell, Jonathan - Out of Contract
Bender, Ben - Out of Contract
Benteke, Christian - Option Declined
Berry, Miguel - Option Declined
Bingham, David - Out of Contract
Boateng, Emmanuel - Out of Contract
Brenner - Option Declined
Brody, Andrew - Out of Contract
Brown, Javain - Out of Contract
Brugman, Gastón - Option Declined
Bunbury, Teal - Out of Contract
Bye, Brandon - Out of Contract
Cascante, Julio - Option Declined
Coronel, Carlos - Out of Contract
Crépeau, Maxime - Option Declined
Davis, Sean - Option Declined
Donovan, Chris - Option Declined
Dotson, Hassani - Out of Contract
Duke, Bryce - Option Declined
Duncan, Kyle - Option Declined
Edwards, Michael - Option Declined
Escobar, Franco - Out of Contract
Espinoza, Cristian - Option Declined
Etienne Jr., Derrick - Option Declined
Fagúndez, Diego - Option Declined
Frei, Stefan - Out of Contract
Gallese, Pedro - Out of Contract
Gasper, Chase - Out of Contract
Gonzalez, Omar - Option Declined
Guzan, Brad - Out of Contract
Haak, Justin - Out of Contract
Halsey, Bret - Option Declined
Harris, Calvin - Out of Contract
Hernández, Ronald - Option Declined
Ivačič, Aljaž - Option Declined
Jackson, Jacob - Out of Contract
Johnson, Sean - Option Declined
Jones, Derrick - Option Declined
Júnior Urso - Option Declined
Junqua, Sam - Out of Contract
Kamara, Kei - Option Declined
Kann, Alec - Out of Contract
Kaye, Mark-Anthony - Option Declined
Keller, Kipp - Option Declined
Kessler, Henry - Option Declined
Kubo, Yuya - Option Declined
Lappalainen, Lassi - Option Declined
Larraz, Oliver - Out of Contract
Leal, Randall - Option Declined
Lennon, Brooks - Option Declined
Lletget, Sebastian - Option Declined
Lod, Robin - Option Declined
Lowe, Damion - Option Declined
MacMath, Zac - Out of Contract
MacNaughton, Lukas - Out of Contract
Marks, George - Out of Contract
Martínez, Josef - Option Declined
Miller, Eric - Out of Contract
Morales, Alfredo - Option Declined
Moralez, Maxi - Out of Contract
Nagbe, Darlington - Option Declined
Ndenbe, Logan - Out of Contract
Ochoa, David - Option Declined
Omsberg, Wyatt - Option Declined
Panicco, Elliot - Option Declined
Paredes, Cristhian - Option Declined
Paulo, João - Option Declined
Perea, Andrés - Option Declined
Picault, Fafa - Option Declined
Powell, Alvas - Option Declined
Raposo, Ryan - Option Declined
Ríos, Daniel - Option Declined
Rodrigues - Option Declined
Rodriguez, Memo - Out of Contract
Rothrock, Paul - Out of Contract
Rubio, Diego - Option Declined
Russell, Johnny - Option Declined
Sailor, Ryan - Out of Contract
Santos, Sergio - Option Declined
Schmitt, Tate - Option Declined
Scott, Brady - Option Declined
Shelton, Khiry - Option Declined
Smith, Brad - Option Declined
Smith, Kyle - Out of Contract
St. Clair, Dayne - Out of Contract
Steres, Daniel - Option Declined
Tarbell, Andrew - Out of Contract
Thommy, Erik - Out of Contract
Toye, Mason - Option Declined
Tuiloma, Bill - Option Declined
Uhre, Mikael - Out of Contract
Urruti, Maxi - Option Declined
Voloder, Robert - Out of Contract
Vrioni, Giacomo - Option Declined
Washington, Taylor - Out of Contract
Williamson, Eryk - Out of Contract
Yarbrough, William - Option Declined
Zardes, Gyasi - Option Declined
Zavaleta, Eriq - Option Declined
Zimmerman, Walker - Out of Contract
Zuparic, Dario - Out of Contract
End-of-Year Waivers
The End-of-Year Waivers process is now open, which gives the clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2025 standings the first opportunities to select players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.
Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, D.C. United will select first. MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF get the 30th pick, the final selection in each round. Clubs have until Thursday, December 11 at 5 p.m. ET to submit a waiver claim for a player.
End-of-Year Waivers Process Rules & Procedure | End-of-Year Waivers List
End-of-Year Waivers List:
Anchor, Max - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Biello, Alessandro - CF Montréal
Burney, Leo - Seattle Sounders FC
Dueñas, Erik - Houston Dynamo FC
Eisner, Wilson - San Jose Earthquakes
Ekk, Maximus - Nashville SC
Harangi, Aiden - San Diego FC
Loyola, Favian - Orlando City SC
Mbongue, Hugo - Toronto FC
Obando, Allen - Inter Miami CF
Ofori, Curtis - New York Red Bulls
Pepi, Diego - FC Dallas
Ramirez, Anthony - FC Dallas
Scott, Tarik - FC Dallas
Urzua, Alejandro - FC Dallas
Wellings, Jude - Real Salt Lake
Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1
The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. ET. Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2025 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance. During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a Bona Fide Offer from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.
*Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt out.
Re-Entry Draft Rules & Procedure | Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 List
Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List:
Afonso, Leo - Option Declined
Ajago, Forster - Option Declined
Alm, Rasmus - Option Declined
Amadou, Daouda - Option Declined
Amponsah, Prince - Option Declined
Annor Gyamfi, Stephen - Option Declined
Antwi, Seth - Option Declined
Awodesu, Femi - Option Declined
Băluță, Alexandru - Option Declined
Bassett, Sam - Option Declined
Bell, Matthew - Option Declined
Busquets, Sergio - Out of Contract
Carballo, Felipe - Option Declined
Castro, Jacob - Option Declined
Cohen, Josh - Option Declined
De La Torre, Luca - Option Declined
Dodson, Derek - Option Declined
Dominguez, Maxime - Option Declined
Doumbia, Souleyman - Out of Contract
Dowd, Bryan - Option Declined
Edwards, Nathaniel - Option Declined
Endeley, Herbert - Option Declined
Engel, Lukas - Option Declined
Farkarlun, Bryant - Option Declined
Farnsworth, Zackery - Option Declined
Fernández, Joaquín - Out of Contract
Fleuriau Chateau, Nicolas - Option Declined
Forbes, Jahlane - Option Declined
Gaines, Julian - Option Declined
Ganago, Ignatius - Option Declined
Halbouni, Belal - Option Declined
Halliday, Michael - Option Declined
Holm, Odin - Out of Contract
Jailson - Option Declined
Jones, Nate - Option Declined
Kouamé, Rominigue - Option Declined
Lambert, Kevon - Option Declined
LeFlore, Isaiah - Option Declined
Leibold, Tim - Option Declined
Long, Kevin - Option Declined
Maxsø, Andreas - Option Declined
Mercado, Carlos - Option Declined
Mesanvi, Loïc - Option Declined
Meyer, Wyatt - Option Declined
Mohammed, Shakur - Option Declined
Montes, Alán - Option Declined
Muñoz, Santiago - Option Declined
Negri, Franco - Option Declined
O'Neill, Mark - Option Declined
Ortiz, Pablo - Option Declined
Pariano, Nick - Option Declined
Petretta, Raoul - Option Declined
Pidro, Selmir - Out of Contract
Pondeca, Tomas - Option Declined
Radoja, Nemanja - Option Declined
Rando, Alex - Option Declined
Reid, Jayden - Option Declined
Ríos-Novo, Rocco - Option Declined
Rodríguez, Missael - Option Declined
Rojas, Matías - Option Declined
Romero, Abraham - Out of Contract
Rosero, Dany - Option Declined
Rosted, Sigurd - Option Declined
Sainté, Carl - Option Declined
Saldana, Adam - Option Declined
Santos, Rafael - Option Declined
Sargeant, Kieran - Option Declined
Scardina, Nick - Option Declined
Segal, Gabe - Out of Contract
Semmle, Oliver - Option Declined
Sessock, Nyk - Option Declined
Sharp, Charlie - Option Declined
Silva, Tommy - Option Declined
Sousa, Travian - Option Declined
Takaoka, Yohei - Out of Contract
Valverde, Jefferson - Option Declined
Watts, Akil - Option Declined
Weigandt, Marcelo - Out of Contract
Wentzel, Michael - Option Declined
Wilson, Bruno - Option Declined
Zelinsky, Joseph - Option Declined
Zouhir, Rida - Option Declined
The final offseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will also be announced the morning of Dec. 17.
