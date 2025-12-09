Atlanta United Acquires up to $775,000 in General Allocation Money

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that it has acquired $525,000 in General Allocation Money ($275,000 in 2026, $250,000 in 2027) as the Colorado Rapids exercised a permanent trade option on defender Noah Cobb. Cobb previously joined the Rapids on loan through the end of the 2025 MLS season on July 25, 2025.

Atlanta can receive up to an additional $250,000 in GAM if performance-based incentives are met. Additionally, Atlanta would receive a percentage of a future transfer.

Cobb joined the Atlanta United Academy at the U-15 level and worked his way up to the professional ranks. He made his professional debut with Atlanta United 2 on July 18, 2021 as a 15-year old. He made 11 appearances that season, including nine starts. The following season, Cobb played 26 matches, including 23 starts, in his first full season as a professional. He earned a Homegrown contract that became effective Jan. 1, 2023 when he joined the First Team.

The Chattanooga, Tenn. native has played in 39 MLS Regular Season matches, including 25 starts. He also appeared in two playoff matches for Atlanta during the 2024 season.

Internationally, Cobb has represented the U.S. at the U-19, U-20 and U-23 levels. He has 13 appearances for the U-20 squad and was part of the U.S. team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup where he scored his first international goal against South Africa. He previously appeared in all six matches at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championships where the U.S. finished as runners-up.

Transaction: Atlanta United acquires $525,00 in General Allocation Money ($275,000 in 2026, $250,000 in 2027) as Colorado Rapids exercise a permanent trade option for defender Noah Cobb. Atlanta can receive up to an additional $250,000 GAM if performance-based incentives are met. Atlanta would receive a percentage of a future transfer.

Atlanta United roster (as of Dec. 9, 2025)

Goalkeepers (1): Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (7): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera*, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Millonarios F.C. (through June 30, 2026)

** Homegrown Player effective Jan. 1, 2026

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.