Last Week around the Leagues

This past week Inter Miami CF won its first ever Major League Soccer Cup, the New York Liberty of the Women's National Basketball Association named Chris DeMarco their new head coach, and The Arena League awarded Grand Island, Nebraska an expansion team.

Highlights from this week come from Major League Soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, Major Arena Soccer League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, The Arena League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, American Hockey League, ECHL, American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Women's Pro Baseball League and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Inter Miami CF secured a historic 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC to clinch the Club's fourth trophy and first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi title. Goals from midfielder Rdodrgio De Paul and attacker Tadeo Allende, as well as an own goal from Vancouver, spurred Inter Miami to the historic result at Chase Stadium this evening. Notably, captain Leo Messi earned MLS Cup presented by Audi MVP honors after dishing out two assists. Additionally, Spanish legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were selected as Icons of the Match presented by Royal Caribbean as they closed out their stellar careers lifting one last title.

Here are the highlights.

David Beckham Wins First Ever MLS Cup With Inter Miami!

LAFC announced the hiring of Marc Dos Santos as the third head coach in club history. Dos Santos has served as assistant coach for the past four seasons, helping lead the club to three major trophies: 2022 MLS Cup, 2022 Supporters' Shield, and 2024 U.S. Open Cup. A member of the inaugural LAFC coaching staff in 2018, Dos Santos, 48, brings nearly two decades of coaching experience at both the professional and youth levels, including time in Brazil, Canada, and the United States. He earned the prestigious UEFA Pro License in September 2022 while serving as assistant coach for LAFC.

National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League rejected the Washington Spirit's bid to retain Trinity Rodman, saying the 4-year deal violated its salary cap. The players' union filed a grievance in response. Mike Senkowski, Rodman's agent, speaks with "CBS Mornings" about the contract talks.

Bay FC, the professional women's soccer team representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced the appointment of Emma Coates as the club's new head coach, with Gemma Davies joining her staff as assistant coach, subject to visa approvals. The pair bring extensive international and club experience to the NWSL side, underscoring Bay FC's commitment to sustained success, tactical innovation and long-term player development, on and off the pitch. Coates joins Bay FC after serving as head coach of England's Women's Under-23 team, where she led the squad since 2023. She has built a reputation for her emphasis on individual player growth, culture building and modern, possession-based football.

San Diego Wave FC captured the inaugural North American edition of the World Sevens Football (W7F) tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., defeating Club Tigres 3-0 in the final to claim a portion of the $5 million prize. The Wave were the only team to go undefeated throughout the competition and secured a shutout in the championship match. In the final, Adriana Leon recorded a brace, while forward Makenzy Robbe added her fourth goal of the tournament, tied for the second-most by any player in the competition. San Diego's Gia Corley earned the Breakout Player of the Tournament award and goalkeeper DiDi Haračić received the Golden Glove.

Bay FC's new head coach, Emma Coates, steps in with real excitement around the players and the culture. She's here for the everyday work, the collaboration, and the opportunity to push this club to a new level with a style of play built around people.

The North Carolina Courage and midfielder Riley Jackson have agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 NWSL regular season. Jackson has been a stalwart for the Courage in her breakout 2025 campaign, playing the fourth-most minutes on the team, scoring two goals, and adding one assist from her defensive midfield position. In addition to her goal contributions, Jackson has created 27 chances, won 41 tackles and 111 duels, while completing 83.8% of her passes. "Riley Jackson is a young, world-class talent who has already demonstrated her quality. Through the second half of last season, it was great to see the consistency of her performances. She is smart, talented, and determined, and is among the next generation of NWSL stars. Her ability not only to demonstrate that she can cope with the intensity of the NWSL but to thrive in it is a testament to her work ethic and desire. She continues to prove herself both for club and country, and we are committed to helping her achieve her goals as she develops. She's made a home here in Courage Country, and now she can build off that foundation towards an extremely bright future," said Courage Sporting Director Ceri Bowley.

United Soccer League Championship

Pittsburgh Riverhounds celebrates Riverhounds' USL Championship

Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced the appointment of Marlon LeBlanc as the first head coach of its men's team. With the squad set to begin its inaugural 2026 season in the USL Championship, LeBlanc will immediately support the roster construction and develop the team's training and competitive strategy. LeBlanc, a USSF Pro Licensed coach, joins Brooklyn FC following five successful seasons as Head Coach of Philadelphia Union II. With Philadelphia Union II, he guided the team to three consecutive MLS Next Pro playoff appearances from 2022 to 2024, securing the Eastern Conference Championship 2024 and advancing to MLS Next Pro Cup. Previously, he served as head coach at West Virginia University for 14 seasons, leading the Mountaineers to three conference championships and six NCAA tournament appearances. "Marlon not only has the credentials to lead Brooklyn's men's team, he has shown the ability to develop and lead teams to championships. He also has a track record of coaching young talents and developing them to have an impact at the highest level in the US," said Brian McBride, Sporting Director of BKFC Men's. "His ability to establish the relationships and create a culture that championship teams need is exactly what this moment calls for in Brooklyn."

New soccer stadium to transform Oklahoma City's skyline by 2028.

United Soccer League One

Fort Lauderdale United FC announced that the club will adjust the launch of its Men's USL League One team to Spring 2027, allowing additional time to reinforce its foundation across player development, facilities, and community programming. "We firmly believe this is the right decision for the long-term success and sustainability of our club," said Tyrone Mears, President of Soccer of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Launching in 2027 allows us to implement the right structure, elite development systems, and a strong performance culture to support two professional teams from day one. We are building a club designed not only to compete, but to win."

The inaugural home kit pays homage to the crest of Athletic Club Boise and is centered around the peregrine falcon, Idaho's state raptor.

Major Arena Soccer League

Alex Bastyovanszky is back to break down the opening week of the MASL season on this week's MASL In 5!

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The New York Liberty have hired four-time NBA Champion Chris DeMarco as the franchise's head coach. DeMarco brings extensive experience to the role, spending 14 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, including 11 as an assistant coach, where he helped lead the team to four NBA Championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022). In Golden State, DeMarco played a pivotal role on Steve Kerr's coaching staff, largely focusing on the team's individual skill development and systems, that ultimately culminated in one of the most successful dynasties in modern basketball history. "After a thorough search, we could not be more thrilled to welcome Chris DeMarco as our head coach," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Throughout the process, our goal was clear: identify a leader who could elevate our culture, implement elite-level systems, and bring a modern vision for how to guide this franchise forward on the court."

The New York Liberty have reportedly chosen Golden State Warriors assistant, Chris DeMarco, as their next head coach. On this week's Liberty Lately, Dexter Henry and Madeline Kenney break down why the Liberty targeted DeMarco, how his player-development background could impact the roster, what his style might mean for stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones and how a first-time WNBA head coach could shape free agency.

NBA G League

Zyon Pullin is incredible! He was named the Kia G League Player of the Month for November after averaging 27.7 PPG on 67% FG for the Iowa Wolves.

FOOTBALL

The Arena League

From the arena floor of the Heartland Events Center, and as part of the opening elements to the Five Points Bank Golden Club Banquet, officials from The Arena League proudly announced today that Grand Island, Nebraska has been awarded the second of it's three planned expansion teams for the 2026 season. The yet-to-be-named team will be playing home games at the Heartland Events Center. The group announced not only their arrival, but also plans to hire a local staff, involve local business leaders in the ownership group, the sale of season tickets, and even have the community name the team.

Arena football returns to Grand Island with new expansion team.

Canadian Football League

The Toronto Argonauts announced that Mike Miller has been hired as the team's head coach. Miller brings a wealth of professional football experience to the job, having coached the highest levels of football from the NCAA to the NFL to the CFL for nearly 30 years. The Pennsylvania native was named Argos quarterbacks coach in 2022 and helped Chad Kelly become the league's Most Outstanding Player in 2023. His guidance led Nick Arbuckle to throw for career highs in 2025, while capturing Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player in 2024. In 2022, McLeod Bethel-Thompson had the best season of his long career, leading the CFL in passing, under Miller's mentorship. "The opportunity to coach this historic franchise is a dream come true for my family and me," said new Head Coach Mike Miller. "I consider it a privilege to be in this position, and we will stop at nothing to get back to where we know we belong, and that is winning Grey Cup championships."

The Toronto Argonauts announced that Canadian Football Hall of Famer and five-time Grey Cup champion John Hufnagel has been hired as Senior Advisor to the General Manager and Head Coach. Hufnagel brings more than five decades of both CFL and NFL experience as a player, head coach, general manager and front office executive to the role. The Pennsylvania native played professionally in the NFL and CFL for 14 years before coaching for 28 years and an additional nine years in various front office positions. Hufnagel is a Super Bowl champion, a five-time Grey Cup champion, a two-time CFL Coach of the Year award winner, and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2020. "A legend is entering the building! John Hufnagel is one of the most respected and revered people in our game today and defines the meaning of 'Hall of Famer', as one of the few who can call himself both a Grey Cup and Super Bowl champion," said Argonauts General Manager Michael 'Pinball' Clemons. "A leader and a winner, John will mentor both the Head Coach and General Manager in his role as Senior Advisor, representing the team in league meetings, preparing for the combine, draft, pre-game preparations, post-game analysis and any additional needs that a football season might require. We will all benefit from John's wealth of experience, wisdom and championship mentality."

The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the hiring of Jim Barker as Director, Player Personnel. Barker is back in Toronto for his fourth stint with the Double Blue, bringing over 40 years of football experience to the club. The Pasadena, California native most recently spent 2022 with the team as Senior Advisor and helped the club win their 19th Grey Cup. He would serve as a CFL analyst on TSN from 2023 to 2025, a place he was familiar with, having spent 2021 as part of TSN's coverage of the CFL. Before that, Barker worked two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he began as an offensive assistant before being elevated to offensive/special teams assistant and personnel consultant in 2020. "Coming back to the Argos feels like coming home, " said Barker. "This organization means a great deal to me, and I'm excited for the opportunity to help guide it forward. We have the pieces to accomplish something special, and I'm eager to get to work."

Top 10 catches from the 2025 CFL season

Major Coaching Changes Signal a New Era for the UFL

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Teddy Bear toss in Abbotsford Canucks game.

ECHL

Daniel Amesbury, better known as "Diamond Hands," made his ECHL return for the 2025-26 season this Saturday night with the Utah Grizzlies. The noted enforcer who has been a bit of a viral sensation did not waste time in his return back, engaging in a mid-ice tilt halfway through the second period.

Western Hockey League

WHL Quick Hits - Hockey Canada reveals Training Camp Roster ahead of 2026 World Juniors

United States Hockey League

NHL Draft Prospect Blake Zielinski Is Just Getting Started - USHL Des Moines Buccaneers.Blake Zielinski knows there are eyes on him this season, and he's taking every opportunity to show them what he can do. Keep watching. He's just getting started.

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Two of the League's brightest young stars were mic'd up for the first-ever game in Oshawa during Week 1!

BASEBALL

Frontier League

The Gateway Grizzlies announce that Kyle Gaedele will take over as the club's field manager in 2026, making him the seventh manager in team history. The change is effective immediately. Gaedele will take over for Steve Brook, who will become the Grizzlies' Director of Baseball Operations following four successful seasons as manager that included three straight playoff appearances from 2023-25. In this new role, Brook will assist Gaedele with player procurement among other duties. "Kyle has shown that he is a natural leader in his various roles with the organization," Grizzlies general manager Kurt Ringkamp said. "His knowledge of the game and everyday commitment will lead to success, both on and off the field."

Women's Pro Baseball League

20-year-old Ela Day-Bedard has made history as one of the first players drafted into the new Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL), the first of its kind in over 80 years. Selected by San Francisco in the third round, the University of Ottawa student and Baseball Canada National Team member reacts to the "dream come true." CTV's Josh Marano reports on her journey from playing in boys' leagues in Quebec to the professional stage.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby (MLR) announced a transition in its executive leadership, as Nic Benson steps down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. Benson, who has been integral to the league's development since its inception and served as CEO since early 2023, departs having overseen the creation of a historic joint venture, Anthem Rugby Carolina, in partnership with MLR, World Rugby and USA Rugby, as well as strategic media developments, including the growth of The Rugby Network, the ESPN partnership, and the league's preparation for the Rugby World Cup in 2031. Benson will stay engaged with MLR as a senior advisor to assist with the transition and select strategic projects. The MLR Board of Directors has established a new, dual-leadership structure with the appointment of two highly experienced executives as Co-Presidents: Alex Magleby and Graeme Bradbury. This new model is designed to provide focused leadership on both the league's long-term growth trajectory and its immediate operational execution.

Major League Rugby, North America's premier rugby league, is excited to announce its complete schedule of matches for the 2026 season. Anthem Rugby Carolina, California Legion, Chicago Hounds, New England Free Jacks, Old Glory DC, and Seattle Seawolves will compete in a 10-game regular season, hosting and traveling to every opponent once. After the regular season, the top four teams will earn a spot in the 2026 MLR Playoffs. In the playoffs, the No. 1 seed will host the No. 4 seed, and the No. 2 seed will host the No. 3 seed. Both semifinal matches will be broadcast on ESPN2 in MLR's first-ever Day of Rugby, featuring back-to-back matches and exclusive playoff programming. Semifinals winners will meet in the 2026 MLR Championship, with details and location to be announced at a later date.

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball (LOVB) announced a multi-year media rights partnership with Victory+, significantly expanding access to LOVB's match play and off-court content. "This partnership marks a massive step forward for LOVB and for professional volleyball in the U.S. Together with Victory+, we're making the sport easier to watch, easier to love, and impossible to ignore," said Raquel Braun, Chief Media Officer for LOVB. "The platform's national reach and best-in-class technology will help us elevate our athletes and give fans a centralized home for the entire LOVB experience." As part of the agreement, Victory+ will carry more than 20 regular-season matches each year, along with select postseason matches, including two postseason events in the 2026 season.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Allan Laviolette was on fire from deep in 2025, earning unanimous First Team All-UFA honors with the Carolina Flyers!







