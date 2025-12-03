Four-Time NBA Champion Chris DeMarco Named New York Liberty Head Coach

NEW YORK - The New York Liberty have hired four-time NBA Champion Chris DeMarco as the franchise's head coach, the team announced today.

DeMarco brings extensive experience to the role, spending 14 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, including 11 as an assistant coach, where he helped lead the team to four NBA Championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022). In Golden State, DeMarco played a pivotal role on Steve Kerr's coaching staff, largely focusing on the team's individual skill development and systems, that ultimately culminated in one of the most successful dynasties in modern basketball history.

"After a thorough search, we could not be more thrilled to welcome Chris DeMarco as our head coach," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Throughout the process, our goal was clear: identify a leader who could elevate our culture, implement elite-level systems, and bring a modern vision for how to guide this franchise forward on the court."

Kolb continued: "Chris is a proven winner whose approach has been shaped by more than a decade inside one of basketball's most successful dynasties. He has seen firsthand what it takes to build a championship standard, and his clarity, adaptability, and player-development expertise will be invaluable as we strive to deliver the best version of the New York Liberty for our players, organization, and amazing fans."

"Today marks an exciting next chapter for the New York Liberty," said Clara Wu Tsai, Governor, New York Liberty. "Our commitment has always been to deliver world-class basketball and the best fan experience in Brooklyn, and that is why we continue to invest in attracting top talent across every area of our organization."

Wu Tsai continued: "This coaching search was a unified and deeply collaborative process, and we were deliberate in finding a leader who shares our values and can elevate this storied franchise to the next level. Chris brings championship experience and an innovative perspective that align perfectly with our vision, and we are proud to welcome him to the Liberty family."

"I'm incredibly honored to join the Liberty and proud to help carry forward the standard this franchise has set - excellence on the court and a strong connection to the community," said Chris DeMarco, Head Coach, New York Liberty. "The chance to work with some of the greatest players in basketball, supported by an exceptional front office and ownership group, is the kind of opportunity every coach dreams of. I can't wait to get started - building on the winning foundation and culture that make the New York Liberty so special."

In addition to his NBA success, DeMarco has served as head coach of the Bahamas Men's National Team since 2019. Under his leadership, the team achieved its most significant victory in program history, defeating host Argentina in the 2024 Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament final. He has also been a featured coach at Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Americas, mentoring top international prospects and advancing the game globally.

DeMarco, 40, began his professional career with the Golden State Warriors in video and scouting before advancing to Director of Player Development and ultimately serving as an assistant coach.

Under DeMarco's tenure, Golden State's defense held opponents to the league's second-lowest shot quality over the past 10 seasons (49.9% qSQ), per Second Spectrum. The Warriors also led the league in net rating three times during that span and won an NBA single-season record 73 games in the 2015-16 season.

A native of Appleton, Wisc., Chris DeMarco becomes the 10th head coach in Liberty history and joins New York ahead of its historic 30th Anniversary season in 2026.







