Postgame Notes: NYL 60, PHO 86
New York Liberty News Release
LIBERTY 60 | MERCURY 86
NEW YORK (1-1) | PHOENIX (1-1)
Sept. 17, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL
LIBERTY 25 12 10 13 60
MERCURY 25 26 18 17 86
GAME LEADERS NEW YORK PHOENIX
POINTS Meesseman (11) Sabally, Thomas (15)
REBOUNDS Jones (13) Sabally (7)
ASSISTS Ionescu, Meesseman (3) Thomas (7)
KEY MILESTONES
Emma Meesseman led the Liberty with 11 points off the bench as she recorded her 20th career playoff game scoring in double figures. Meesseman added six rebounds and three assists to become the first reserve in franchise history with at least 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in a single postseason game.
Jonquel Jones grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and matched her career high for rebounds in a single playoff quarter with eight in the third period. Jones moved ahead of Ring of Honor member Crystal Robinson for fourth on the Liberty's postseason scoring list (354) and passed Lisa Leslie for fifth on the all-time postseason rebounding list with 476. Jones has recorded at least five rebounds in 49 consecutive postseason games, the longest streak in WNBA history by 10 games.
Natasha Cloud has now made multiple three-pointers in each of her last five playoff games, extending the longest streak of her postseason career.
Sabrina Ionescu passed Tari Phillips for the fourth-most steals in Liberty postseason history (31). Ionescu added a block for her third consecutive playoff game with at least one block, matching the longest streak of her career.
Leonie Fiebich recorded her 50th career postseason rebound to enter the top 20 on New York's all-time postseason rebounding leaderboard. Fiebich also moved to 14th on the franchise postseason assists list with her 29th playoff assist.
