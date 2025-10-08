Breanna Stewart Named to 2025 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

Published on October 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been selected to the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team.

For the sixth consecutive season, Stewart earned All-Defensive honors after ranking in the top three for fewest points per chance on drives, closeouts, and defending the pick-and-roll ballhandler across all WNBA frontcourt players. Additionally, Stewart forced the lowest qSI (effective field goal percentage below expected) on opponent restricted area attempts, ranked fourth league-wide with 1.3 defensive net points per 80 possessions, and finished sixth with 1.4 blocks per game.

This award marks Stewart's seventh career All-Defensive Team selection and third with New York. Breanna remains the only Liberty player to earn multiple All-Defensive First Team selections in New York (2023, 2024) and now becomes the first player in franchise history to garner three total All-Defensive nods.







