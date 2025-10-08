Phoenix Mercury Commit Six-Figure Investment to Community Initiatives in Honor of 2025 WNBA Finals

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation today announced three community initiatives in honor of hosting the 2025 WNBA Finals. This marks the first-ever WNBA franchise to make a six-figure commitment to the community as a way to celebrate their Finals run. The initiatives include the expansion of the Jr. Mercury Legacy League and a gym renovation with the YMCA of Southern Arizona, as well as a gym renovation at Grant Recreation Center in downtown Phoenix - championing youth basketball statewide.

"The Phoenix Mercury have always been dedicated to uplifting our community, and it was important that our WNBA Finals run left a lasting impact throughout Arizona," said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. "These community initiatives will continue to grow the game of basketball across the state and inspire the next generation of Mercury fans."

In partnership with the YMCA of Southern Arizona, the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation will expand the Jr. Mercury Legacy League to establish an all-girls youth basketball league in Tucson beginning in January 2026. The Jr. Mercury Legacy League, an all-girls youth basketball league launched in 2024 in celebration of the Mercury hosting 2024 WNBA All-Star, has grown from 80 participants to more than 3,360 since launching. This additional investment will expand the league for more than 240 girls in Southern Arizona, bringing the total to more than 3,600 girls participating across the state. The Foundation will also fund the renovation of a gym at the Northwest YMCA, supporting YMCA of Southern Arizona's programs and providing a new home for the all-girls youth basketball games.

As part of the organization's commitment to champion youth basketball, the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation, in partnership with the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, will renovate the gym at Grant Recreation Center in downtown Phoenix. Grant Recreation Center is programmed and managed by the Grant Park Youth Barrio Project, which provides at-risk youth with positive experiences that encourage good citizenship. The project offers education, cultural and sports activities at Grant Park, an historic neighborhood meeting spot for the South Phoenix community. The Grant Park Youth Barrio Project was founded by Mary Rose Wilcox - the first Latina City Councilwoman in Phoenix - and her husband Earl Wilcox, who served as a member of the Arizona State Senate. The Foundation's support of the Grant Park Youth Barrio Project will help serve 500 families over the next year.

The Phoenix Mercury will host Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals versus the Las Vegas Aces tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center. Tip off is at 5 p.m.







