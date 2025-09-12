Phoenix Mercury to Release Limited-Edition Valley Threads Merchandise Designed by Satou Sabally

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced a limited-edition Valley Threads merchandise collection featuring a hoodie and scarf designed by forward Satou Sabally. Valley Threads is a player-designed apparel collection that provides Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns players the opportunity to design exclusive merchandise.

The front of the custom heather grey hoodie features the phrase "Unicorns Exist On Planet M," a reference to nicknames of Sabally and the Mercury which honors the way the X-Factor has embraced Sabally in her first year with the franchise. The back of the hoodie includes two of her mantras in bold text: "Played & Slayed" and "Zero Fear." The text stands out against elephant print, a homage to Sabally's time spent in Africa.

The indigo blue scarf, created in Sabally's favorite color, thematically interweaves the past with the present. The scarf displays one of her other nicknames, "SaSa," arranged in a circle eight times - a nod to Sabally's favorite number growing up. The numerology also incorporates the forward's current jersey number with zeroes artistically arranged into the shape of flowers with the Planet Mercury logo at the center. This playful piece is pulled together with the addition of elephant print and polka dots. Just like Sabally's playing style, the scarf is versatile - it can be worn in the hair, styled as a piece of clothing, or tied to a bag.

Sabally's Valley Threads collection will be available for purchase exclusively in the Team Shop during Round 1, Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena on Sunday, September 14 while supplies last. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. and tickets to the game are still available at phxmerc.com/tix.

Sabally's line follows last year's limited-edition T-shirt designed by Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper. A portion of proceeds from all sales of the Valley Threads collection will benefit Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation.

Fans can go behind-the-scenes of the details and design process with Sabally at phxmerc.com/valleythreads.







