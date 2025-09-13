Valkyries Preview Franchise's Historic Playoff Debut, Embrace Underdog Mentality

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries have made WNBA history by becoming the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. The Valkyries' playoff run begins on Sunday when they face the top-seeded Lynx in Minnesota at 10 a.m. PT. Read below for some notable quotes ahead of their playoff debut.

"I'm supposed to do this, that's my mentality. I told the girls that we intentionally picked you guys for this reason, to do things for the first time. Credit to General Manager Ohemaaaa Nyanin, obviously Co-Executive Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob too, for their leadership. It starts there. And their support and motivation. Joe pushes me not to just settle and not to just be mediocre. So I credit that." - Head Coach Natalie Nakase on setting a high bar for her team, leading them to securing a playoff berth.

"It feels great, because I think a lot of people didn't believe in us. But it fires us up, it's a good thing. It's better to start as an underdog and prove it to everyone. A lot of girls on this team have been in this position. It's something that we're used to and we did it as a group." - Janelle Salaün on the historic playoff milestone.

"I just like winning. I like to do whatever it takes to win. And at this moment, we're facing Minnesota. We just played them again. I take that as a positive because you just got reps of what works, what doesn't and we get to stay here." - Coach Nakase on facing the top-seeded Lynx.

"We know every single team in this league is beatable. We can compete with anyone and when we're doing what we talked about doing, when we're connected and on the same page, for sure we're confident. We know that we're right there and the playoffs are a clean slate." - Veronica Burton on optimism and confidence heading into the playoffs.

"I've been an underdog my whole life. But I think all of our players have that type of mentality. They like to be doubted, to prove people wrong, and I think that's what's connected us. That's the beauty of our season." - Coach Nakase on embracing being an underdog.

"We have faith in our fans that they're going to continue to show out for us. Wherever we play, we're going to bring our basketball. So, we're confident, we're excited, it's another opportunity to compete." - Burton on Ballhalla traveling to San Jose for the Valkyries' first playoff game at SAP.

"Our fans have been the heart of our success this year, selling out every game and creating an electric atmosphere. They've earned the right to see playoff basketball." - Co-Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob on the Valkyries' fan support.







