Tickets for Indiana Fever's First Round Home Playoff Game on Sale Today at 2 p.m.

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Tickets for the Indiana Fever's lone home game of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs opening round will go on sale at 2 p.m. ET today, Friday, Sept. 12. Fans can purchase tickets for Game 2 of the First Round match-up against the No. 6 Atlanta Dream by visiting FeverBasketball.com.

The Fever will host the Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 16, the second game of the best-of-three series. Both Game 1 and Game 3 will be hosted by Atlanta at Gateway Center Arena.

The 2025 season was a record-setting one for the Fever, setting new franchise records for wins in a season (24) and road victories (10), paced by a career campaign from veteran Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell, in her eighth season in Indiana, totaled 890 points on the season - a new franchise single-season high - while averaging 20.2 points per game, the first Fever player to average over 20 points in a season.

Tuesday's game will mark the Fever's first home playoff game since 2016.

The winner of the First Round will next face the winner of No. 2 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 7 Seattle Storm in a best-of-five semifinal series.







