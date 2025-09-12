Kelsey Plum Voted 2025 AP All-WNBA Second Team
Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has been voted to the 2025 AP All-WNBA Second Team by the media, the Associated Press announced Friday. The selection marks the four-time WNBA All-Star's second career selection to an AP All-W Team, as Plum received AP All-WNBA First Team honors in 2022. In 2022, the eighth-year veteran was also named All-WNBA First Team. Following her senior season at the University of Washington, the lefty was named 2017 AP College Basketball Player of the Year.
Averaging 19.5 points (fourth), 5.7 assists (fifth) and 1.2 steals per game this season, Plum led the WNBA in fourth-quarter points per game (5.9). With 18 performances of at least 20 points and five assists this season, she set the WNBA all-time record for such games. Her 89.3 FT% ranked sixth in the league, and she finished fifth among guards and 11th overall in Offensive Win Shares.
Plum, who was a 2025 All-Star, also rewrote much of the Sparks record book this past year, setting single-season franchise marks in points, assists, made free throws, made three-pointers and 20-point contests.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 12, 2025
- Kelsey Plum Voted 2025 AP All-WNBA Second Team - Los Angeles Sparks
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Las Vegas Aces
- Rhyne Howard Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Atlanta Dream
- WNBA Unveils Announcement Schedule for Official 2025 End-Of-Season Awards - WNBA
- Series Preview: Valkyries vs. Lynx - 9/14/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Atlanta Dream Partners with Local Bars for Playoff Watch Parties - Atlanta Dream
- Shakira Austin, Sonia Citron, and Kiki Iriafen Earn Ap Honors - Washington Mystics
- Burton, Nakase and SalaÜn Earn Associated Press Honors - Golden State Valkyries
- Phoenix Mercury to Release Limited-Edition Valley Threads Merchandise Designed by Satou Sabally - Phoenix Mercury
- Leïla Lacan Picks up Associated Press All-Rookie Team Honors - Connecticut Sun
- Paige Bueckers Voted AP Rookie of the Year - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Named to Associated Press All-WNBA First Team - Indiana Fever
- Naz Hillmon Crowned 2025 AP Sixth Player of the Year; Allisha Gray Named to AP First Team - Atlanta Dream
- A'ja Wilson Scores Back-To-Back WNBA Peak Performer Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Sparks Conclude Strong Season at Home - Los Angeles Sparks
- Tickets for Indiana Fever's First Round Home Playoff Game on Sale Today at 2 p.m. - Indiana Fever
- Aces Roll Past Sparks 103-75, Head into Playoffs on 16-Game Winning Streak - Las Vegas Aces
- Valkyries to Face the Minnesota Lynx in Round One of the WNBA Playoffs; to Begin on September 14 in Minneapolis - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.