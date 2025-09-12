Kelsey Plum Voted 2025 AP All-WNBA Second Team

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has been voted to the 2025 AP All-WNBA Second Team by the media, the Associated Press announced Friday. The selection marks the four-time WNBA All-Star's second career selection to an AP All-W Team, as Plum received AP All-WNBA First Team honors in 2022. In 2022, the eighth-year veteran was also named All-WNBA First Team. Following her senior season at the University of Washington, the lefty was named 2017 AP College Basketball Player of the Year.

Averaging 19.5 points (fourth), 5.7 assists (fifth) and 1.2 steals per game this season, Plum led the WNBA in fourth-quarter points per game (5.9). With 18 performances of at least 20 points and five assists this season, she set the WNBA all-time record for such games. Her 89.3 FT% ranked sixth in the league, and she finished fifth among guards and 11th overall in Offensive Win Shares.

Plum, who was a 2025 All-Star, also rewrote much of the Sparks record book this past year, setting single-season franchise marks in points, assists, made free throws, made three-pointers and 20-point contests.







