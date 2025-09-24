Sparks Announce $150M Investment in State-Of-The-Art Practice Facility

LOS ANGELES, CA - The three-time WNBA Champion Los Angeles Sparks today announced plans to build a world-class training and practice facility in El Segundo scheduled to open in 2027. Purpose-built in partnership with global architecture and design firm Gensler, the 55,000-square-foot facility embodies the Sparks' commitment to innovation, performance, and the holistic well-being of its players. At $150 million, it represents the largest investment to date in the history of women's sports for a single team.

Transwestern's Sports & Entertainment Group advised on the land acquisition and is serving as development manager and owner representative for the project.

Designed to capture the spirit of Los Angeles and the vibrancy of the Sparks, the facility features sweeping architectural curves inspired by the grace of the game and abundant natural light from expansive windows and retractable doors. Situated in the heart of El Segundo, the new facility reinforces the Sparks' role as a cornerstone of LA's professional sports landscape.

"We're building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court," said Eric Holoman, Managing Partner and Governor of the Los Angeles Sparks. "From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes."

"El Segundo is well known for its dynamic and diverse economy, and we're thrilled that the WNBA's marquee franchise, the LA Sparks, is building their new state-of-the-art headquarters and training facility here," shared El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel. "This facility will set a new standard in the league, reflecting the Sparks' commitment to excellence on and off the court and reinforcing El Segundo's status as a premier destination for professional sports."

Key Features of The Sparks Training Facility:

- WNBA's first-ever indoor-outdoor player sanctuary, featuring:

- Outdoor spa pool for recovery and pre-hab/rehab - Dedicated nap rooms - Flexible wellness spaces for yoga, meditation, and quiet reflection - Hydrotherapy & Spa Suites

- Two WNBA regulation basketball courts - Circular locker room designed to foster team unity - State-of-the-art weight room and training spaces bathed in daylight to support energy and recovery - Extensive use of natural light and fully retractable doors that bring the outdoors in - Panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and nearby mountains

The Los Angeles Sparks' training facility is more than a home base for athletes- it is a statement of intent about the future of the WNBA in Los Angeles. Designed as a year-round home away from home, it reflects the franchise's mission to invest deeply in its players while cementing its place in LA's vibrant sports culture.

The interior of the facility and the home of business operations of the Sparks was designed by Studio Blitz a women-run commercial design firm known for creating fluid, fresh, and community-oriented spaces that celebrate the power of women.







