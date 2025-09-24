Aces Beat Fever in Game 2 to Even Series

After the Indiana Fever took Game 1 on Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces responded with a 90-68 win on their home floor on Tuesday night to even the best-of-five WNBA Semifinals series.

A'ja Wilson scored 11 points in the first quarter to propel the Aces to a 26-17 lead after the opening frame. Las Vegas then opened the ensuing frame with an 11-2 run that pushed the margin to 18 points less than three minutes into the second quarter.

The Fever responded with a 14-2 spurt of their own to get back within six at 39-33, but a 7-2 Aces run to close the half gave the hosts a 46-35 advantage at the half.

The Aces pushed the margin to as high as 22 points in the third quarter and ultimately cruised to victory.

Despite battling a back injury, Lexie Hull scored 15 points for the Fever in the loss, going 5-for-11 from 3-point range. Hull's five 3-pointers tied the franchise record for most threes made in a playoff game, a distinction she now shares with Marissa Coleman, Katie Douglas, and Tangela Smith (Coleman and Douglas each made five threes for the Fever in two playoff games).

After erupting for 34 points in Game 1, All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell tallied 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting (1-of-6 from 3-point range) in Game 2, although she did dish out five assists. Odyssey Sims finished with a team-high 16 points and seven assists, while All-Star center Aliyah Boston tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Fever held four-time MVP Wilson to 6-of-22 shooting in Game 1, but Wilson scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting, pulled down nine boards, and came away with five steals in Game 2.

NaLyssa Smith added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Aces, while Jackie Young finished with 13 points, five boards, and five assists.

The Aces shot 53.8 percent from the field, while the Fever shot just 41 percent on Tuesday. Indiana committed 22 turnovers, which Las Vegas converted into 28 points.

The series will now shift to Indianapolis for the next two games. The Fever will host the Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:30 PM ET for Game 3 and again on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET for Game 4. If necessary, a decisive Game 5 would take place on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.







