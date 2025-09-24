Aces Rebound for 90-68 Semifinals Game 2 Victory over Fever

Published on September 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (1-1) utilized an 11-0 run in the middle of the third quarter to earn a comfortable 63-44 lead and never looked back on their way to a 90-68 victory against the Indiana Fever (1-1) in Game 2 of the of the best-of-five semifinals on Tuesday evening in Michelob ULTRA Arena. 2025 WNBA M'VP A'ja Wilson led all scorers with 25 points, NaLyssa Smith recorded a career-playoff high 18 points, Jackie Young tallied 13, and Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans checked in for 10 points apiece off the bench. Games 3 and 4 will be played in Indiana Sept. 26 and 28.

Odyssey Sims scored 18 to lead Indiana's 4 double-digit scorers.

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Aces 26 20 24 20 90

Fever 17 18 17 16 68

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 26, Indiana 17)

Indiana struck first with a 3-pointer and the lead changed hands twice over the next few minutes before the Aces claimed the lead for good on a Loyd 3-pointer to make it 11-9 at 5:16. The score was still close, 15-13, when Las Vegas put together an 11-4 run over the final 2:51 of the quarter. The Aces made 50% (10-20 FGs) and 2 of 3 from deep; Indiana shot 47.1% (8-17 FGs) and an icy 1 of 4 from distance. Wilson, who shot 1 of 7 in Game 1's first quarter, made 50% (4-8 FGs) in the opening frame tonight. She led all scorers in the first with 11 points, while Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 6.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 46, Indiana 35)

The Aces momentum carried into the second quarter, as they started the frame on a 11-2 run for a 37-19 lead at the 7:08 mark. The pendulum swung the other way, however, when Indiana cut the lead to 39-33 with a 14-2 run that featured 4 3-pointers. Wilson and Smith responded with a couple of buckets to stop the bleeding and the Aces lead was back up to double digits, 43-33. Despite giving up 12 points off their 6 turnovers, the Aces headed into the locker room with an 11-point cushion, 46-35. Young led Las Vegas with 8 points, while Lexie Hull led the opposition with 6. The Aces hit 64.3% (9-14 FGs) and 1 of 2 from distance; the Fever went 33.3% (6-18 FGs) from the floor and 44.4% (4-9 3pt FGs) from beyond the arc.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 70, Indiana 52)

After a Wilson bucket to start the second half, the Fever scored a quick 5 points in 15 seconds which forced Becky Hammo n to call a timeout 45 seconds in. After a couple of back-and-forth baskets, and the lead cut to 52-44, the Aces scored 11 unanswered points in less than 3 minutes as their lead ballooned to 63-44 with 3:44 left in the period. Las Vegas netted 53.8% (7-13 FGs) from the floor but did not connect on any of its trio of 3-point attempts, while Indiana shot 29.4% (5-17 FGs) from the field and 2 of 6 from deep. Wilson led Las Vegas with 8 points; Hull scored 6 for the Fever.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 90, Indiana 68)

Sims scored the first 4 Fever points to open the quarter, but the Aces immediately responded with 10 unanswered points from 4 different players to bring the lead to 24, 80-56. The Aces subbed out their starters at the 4:03 mark with a 24-point lead (84-60), bringing in Kiah Stokes, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Aaliyah Nye. Indy made 6 of 9 from the floor and the Aces were 9 of 18. Eight Aces players scored, led by Wilson's 4 points, Sims had 11 for Indy.

KEY STATS

The Aces shot 53.8% (36-65 FGs) from the field, including 41.7% (5-12 3pt FGs) from beyond the arc and the Fever made 41% (25-61 FGs) overall and 35% (7-20 3pt FGs) behind the arc.

The Aces were 71.4% (15-21 FTs) from the line; the Fever hit 73.3% (11-15 FTs) of theirs.

Las Vegas and Indiana tied with 30 rebounds apiece.

The Aces recorded 28 points off of Fever's 22 turnovers, while the Fever scored 18 points off the Aces 15 miscues.

The Aces outscored the Fever 48-34 points in the paint, 14-9 on second chance points and 9-4 on the fast break.

The Aces largest lead of the night, 26 points, came after a Smith layup at 4:24 in the fourth quarter to make it 84-58.

The Las Vegas Bench outscored Indiana's reserves 24-6.

GAME NOTES

Wilson entered the game needing 2 steals to get to her 50th in playoff history. She had 3 and now is the 3rd player in W playoff history with at least 900 points, 450 rebounds, 100 blocks, 100 assists and 50 steals, behind Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker. Cue the broken record: Wilson is the youngest (29 years, 46 days) and fastest (48 games) to do so. Leslie hit the quintuple milestone in 52 games and Parker was 36 years and 126 days old when she did so.

With 2 blocked shots today, Wilson (105) tied Brittney Griner (105) for No. 3 in W playoff history. Wilson is also just the 4th player in W history with at least 100 blocks in postseason play. Parker has 117 and Leslie tops the list with 132.

Wilson broke a tie with Lindsay Whalen (953) for sole possession of No. 7 on the league's all-time playoff scoring list. and now has 978 career points in postseason play. No. 6 Breanna Stewart has 1,006. No. 5 Maya Moore has 1,077.

Today marked Wilson's 43rd double-figure playoff scoring game, the 28 th for Young, 22nd for Loyd, 5 th for Evans and 2nd for Smith.

With 68 career made 3s in the postseason, Young tied Allie Quigley for No. 18 on the all-time playoffs 3-pointers made list. Mwadi Mabika has 70 at No. 17.

With 369 made field goals in playoff games, Wilson passed Seimone Augustus (362) for No. 5 on the W's all-time playoffs field goals made list and is 10 field goals away from passing Maya Moore (378) at No. 4.

No. 7 Wilson (472) passed Leslie (471) and moved into No. 6 for all-time playoff total rebounds. Jonquel Jones sits at No. 5 with 484.

With 3 steals tonight, Gray (69) moved past Penny Taylor (68) and into No. 15 on the all-time playoff steals list.

With the victory tonight, Hammon moved into a tie with Dan Hughes for 22 postseason coaching victories. She is now 1 playoff win away from tying Lin Dunn (23) at No. 7.

Evans reached 100 career playoff points. She now has 102.

The franchise playoff record is now 39-42 in its 17th postseason appearance and 7th straight since moving to Las Vegas.

UP NEXT: Games 3 and 4 are on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip off for Game 3 is set for Friday, Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2; tip off for Game 4 is slated for Sunday, Sept. 28, with a noon tip. on ABC.







