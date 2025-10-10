Aces Sights Set for a 4-0 Finals Sweep at Phoenix Friday for 3rd WNBA Championship

PHOENIX - The Las Vegas Aces (3-0) can close out the WNBA Finals with a 4-0 sweep against the Phoenix Mercury (0-3) on Friday evening in Mortgage Matchup Center and claim their third WNBA Championship title in four years. Game 4 is slated for Friday, Oct. 10, with tipoff at 5 p.m. (all times Pacific) on ESPN.

WNBA Finals Overview: Should the Aces complete the 4-0 sweep on Friday, they would claim their 3rdWNBA title in 4 years to end a historic 2025 season that saw the team enter the midseason break with an 11-11 mark before making a run in the second half to finish with the No. 2 playoff seed. Game 5 (if necessary) would return to Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 12. The full Finals schedule can be found here.

WNBA Playoffs Record Book:

A'ja Wilson (1,140) is 2 points away from passing Tamika Catchings (1,141) for No. 4 on the league's all-time playoffs scoring list. Candace Parker sits at No. 3 with 1,149 points. Chelsea Gray is No. 12 with 879 points and Jackie Young is tied with Sue Bird with 704 points each at No. 22.

Wilson (85) needs 26 points for the most ever in a Finals series. Cappie Pondexter leads the league with 110 Finals points from the 2007 season.

No. 3 Gray (385) is 6 assists away from passing Courtney Vandersloot (390) for No. 2 on the W's all-time playoff assists list.

Gray is 1 steal from breaking a tie with Angel McCoughtry with 85 apiece for sole possession of No. 6 on the W's all-time playoff steals list.

After Wednesday's tipoff, Gray will break a tie with Taj McWilliams-Franklin at the No. 8 spot on the all-time playoff games played list and sit alone in eighth with 65 playoff games.

WNBA Finals Record Book:

Gray and Natasha Howard have each played in 20 Finals games and Gray will take sole ownership of the No. 5 spot once the game tips Friday.

No. 4 Gray (32) is 2 steals from passing Candace Parker (33) for the No. 3 spot. Catchings is No. 2 with 35.

Wilson, Catchings, Jonquel Jones and Parker are tied at No. 4 with 23 blocks apiece in Finals games and Wilson needs just 1 block for sole possession of the No. 4 spot. McWilliams-Franklin is No. 3 with 25.

No. 6 Wilson (305) is 14 points from passing No. 5 Jones (318) and 16 from passing Stewart and Diana Taurasi (320) for the 3rd spot on the W's Finals scoring list.

Upcoming Aces Playoff Career Milestones:

900 Points: Gray (879 + 21)

100 Points: NaLyssa Smith (80 + 20)

1st Point: Aaliyah Nye

550 Rebounds: Wilson (535 + 15)

250 Field Goals Made: Young (241 + 9)

400 Assists: Gray (385 + 15)

200 Assists: Young (197 + 3)

100 Assists: Jewell Loyd (92 + 8)

50 Assists: Dana Evans (44 +6)

150 Made Free Throws: Young (143 + 7)

Aces vs. Mercury: The Aces broke their Game 3 curse on Wednesday, winning their first Finals Game 3 in franchise history, after dropping the third game in 2008, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Per Elias, the Aces are 11-5 in potential series-clinching playoff games since the franchise relocated to Las Vegas in 2018.

Wilson, who set the record for most points in a single postseason with 291 points (and counting) this postseason, catapulted the Aces to a win Wednesday with 34 points and 14 rebounds. It was her 25th playoff double-double and she now has a league-leading 5 30-point double-doubles in the postseason. The Aces are now 14-1 when Wilson scores at least 25 points in a playoff game. Wilson also shot nearly half of the Aces attempts from the free throw line, with 12 of the Aces 24 free throw attempts.

Wilson (34 points) and Young (21) combined for 61.1% of the Aces overall scoring in Game 3 and shot a combined 47.4% from the floor.

Las Vegas is averaging 87.8 points on 47.8% shooting and 37.8% from behind the arc in its 11 playoff games. In Game 3, the Aces shot 37.5% (9-24 3pt FGs) from deep, on par with their 2025 playoff average.

Jewell Loyd led the bench production once again with 16 points on 57.1% (4-7 3pt FGs) shooting from beyond the arc. She made league history by becoming the first player to record 4 3-pointers in the first quarter and the third to do so in any Finals quarter, behind Kahleah Copper and Taurasi. Loyd is averaging 14.3 points in the Finals and 42.9% from distance.

Gray dished out 5 assists in Game 3 and she has only dipped below 5 once this playoff run. She has dished out 4 or more assists in her last 25 games (incl. regular season and playoffs), the W's third-longest active streak.

Phoenix's DeWanna Bonner, who scored a combined 14 points in Games 1 and 2, sprouted for 25 points in Game 3, including 9 of 13 from the charity stripe.

The Mercury will be without forward Satou Sabally, who is officially ruled out for Friday's game in concussion protocol. She leads Phoenix in scoring during the postseason, averaging 19 points, 7 rebounds and a team-high average 2.4 3-pointers made.

Without Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Copper will have to produce most of the Mercury's scoring. Thomas and Copper combined for 41 of Phoenix's 88 points and Thomas snagged 12 of her team's 33 rebounds in Game 3.

Las Vegas upped its average of 90.0 ppg over the past 3 games, from 80.8 ppg against Phoenix in the regular season. The Aces bench production has outscored Phoenix's bench in 2 out of the 3 games and averaging 26.3 points in the Finals compared to 18 ppg in the regular season.

Phoenix will also have to rely on its bench scoring more with Sabally out, and excluding Bonner's 25 points in Game 3, the rest of the bench scored a total of 2 points.

LVA vs. PHX in 2025

PPG FG% 3FG% REBS ASTS BENCH PTS PTS OFF TOs 2nd PTS FBPS OER DER

Reg. Season (3-1) 80.8 .430 .304 37.5 18.3 18.0 14.5 7.5 8.5 104.5 97.7

2025 Playoffs (3-0) 90.0 .460 .351 37.3 22.0 26.3 16.7 10.0 13.0 112.5 105.4

PHX vs. LVA in 2025

PPG FG% 3FG% REBS ASTS BENCH PTS PTS OFF TOs 2nd PTS FBPS OER DER

Reg. Season (1-3) 75.3 .382 .304 36.0 19.0 20.5 11.8 11.5 11.5 97.7 104.5

2025 Playoffs (0-3) 84.0 .438 .306 34.0 18.0 17.0 12.7 12.3 14.0 105.4 112.5







