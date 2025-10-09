Satou Sabally Injury Update
Published on October 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
Mercury forward Satou Sabally has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out of tomorrow's Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces.
