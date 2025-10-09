Satou Sabally Injury Update

Published on October 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







Mercury forward Satou Sabally has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out of tomorrow's Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.