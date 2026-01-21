Phoenix Mercury Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on January 21, 2026

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced its 44-game schedule for the 2026 regular season, tipping off on the road on Saturday, May 9 in a WNBA Finals rematch against the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury will open its 2026 home schedule on Tuesday, May 12 vs. the Minnesota Lynx in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener.

Single-game tickets for all Mercury home games will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. MT at phxmerc.com/tix. Fans can sign up for exclusive presale access here. PayPal X-Factor memberships are on sale now at phxmerc.com/xfactor.

The 2026 WNBA regular season will run from May 8 to Sept. 24, with a break from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16 for the 2026 FIBA World Cup. The Mercury will play nine of its first 14 games on the road before playing 17 of its final 30 games at home. The team will have a season-long five-game road trip from Aug. 3-11 immediately followed by their longest homestand of the year - a five-game stretch from Aug. 16-29. The Mercury will conclude its regular season schedule at home on Thursday, Sept. 24 against Las Vegas.

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase - the league's in-season tournament where each team plays one game against each of its in-conference opponents - will run from June 1-17. The Mercury will face the Minnesota Lynx (June 1), Los Angeles Sparks (June 13) and Las Vegas Aces (June 17) at home, and the Seattle Storm (June 3), Portland Fire (June 5), Golden State Valkyries (June 9) and Dallas Wings (June 11) on the road in Commissioner's Cup play. The team from each conference with the top record in Cup games will compete for a prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday, June 30. All Cup games except the Championship will count toward regular-season win-loss records.

The Mercury's preseason schedule and the team's local and national broadcast schedules will be announced at later dates.







