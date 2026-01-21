2026 Indiana Fever Regular Season Schedule Announced

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever has unveiled its complete, 44-game schedule for the 2026 WNBA season. Select tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 22. Fans can also join the Season Ticket Priority Waitlist (here).

The Fever will open the 2026 season on Saturday, May 9 from the confines of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, welcoming the Dallas Wings in a 1 p.m. ET tip off. The home schedule is also highlighted by visits from the Fever's 2025 postseason opponents, hosting the Atlanta Dream on June 4 and June 18, before the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces make their lone trip to Indianapolis on Aug. 6.

The 2026 season will feature first-ever meetings with expansion teams Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. The Fever will play the former at home once (May 20) and twice on the road (May 30, July 31) and will also face the latter once at home (June 16) and twice away (Aug. 18, Sept. 18).

Indiana will look to defend its 2025 Commissioner's Cup title against six opponents this season, facing the Dream (June 4), New York Liberty (June 6), Washington Mystics (June 8), Chicago Sky (June 11), Connecticut Sun (June 13) and Tempo (June 16).

Additional details on the schedule, including preseason game dates, broadcast information and theme night activations, will be announced at a later date.

2026 Schedule Fast Facts

The Fever will open the season at home on May 9, a 1 p.m. ET contest against the Dallas Wings - a match-up that is expected to feature the last four No. 1 draft picks in Aliyah Boston (2023), Caitlin Clark (2024), Paige Bueckers (2025) and Dallas' to-be-named 2026 selection.

The home opener will mark the first time since Dallas' inaugural 2016 season that the Fever and Wings meet on opening night. Dallas won the May 14, 2016, game by a 90-79 scoreline.

Indiana's schedule will feature five multi-game road trips, with the team's two longest being a four-game road swing from July 5-12 followed by a five-game road trip from Aug. 16-23.

The Fever's longest homestands of the season will be from May 15-22 and July 15-22, both including four-straight games to be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The 2026 season will welcome two new opponents, with Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo beginning play as expansion teams. While Toronto marks a new market for the league, the WNBA returns to Portland where an earlier iteration of the Fire played from 2000-2002. Current Fever assistant coach Tully Bevilaqua was a member of Fire all three of those seasons, where she set the franchise record for total assists (236).

Meetings with both of the Fever's 2025 postseason opponents feature on the schedule, including four meetings with the Atlanta Dream (June 4, June 18, June 20, Aug. 16) and three against eventual champion Las Vegas Aces (July 5, July 12, Aug. 6). The Dream will visit Indianapolis twice, while Vegas' lone stop is the final meeting of the season.

The 2026 schedule includes three series of back-to-back games for the Fever: July 8 at Los Angeles and July 9 at Phoenix, July 17 vs. Seattle and July 18 vs. New York, and Aug. 22 at New York and Aug. 23 at Chicago.

The Fever will see four opponents in back-to-back games, including May 22 and 28 vs. Golden State, June 18 and 20 vs. Atlanta, June 22 and 24 against Phoenix, and Sept. 22 and 24 vs. Minnesota. Three of the four will be home-and-home series, except for the Phoenix series, which will both take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Regional rivals, the Chicago Sky, will only make one trip to Naptown in 2026 - a 7 p.m. ET tip off on June 11.

In-season games for the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will take place from June 1-17, with the championship game slated for Tuesday, June 30. The Fever will play six games during the group stage, expanded from five last season, with all results counting toward both the team's regular season record and Commissioner's Cup standing.

The entirety of the WNBA will pause from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16 for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026.

Four of the Fever's road games have been moved to larger venues. These include July 5 at Las Vegas (T-Mobile Center), Aug. 8 at Chicago (United Center), Aug. 18 at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena) and Aug. 20 at Dallas (American Airlines Center). Last season eight of Indiana's games were moved to larger capacity arenas, including a June 7 game that was the first-ever WNBA game played at the United Center.

For the second-straight year, the Fever will conclude the regular season against the Minnesota Lynx, this time on the road. In 2025, the Fever hosted the Lynx on Sept. 9, coming away with an 83-72 win.







