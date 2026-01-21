Portland Fire Debut Season Schedule Set

Published on January 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







PORTLAND, OR - The Portland Fire have announced the team's 2026 season schedule, featuring the home opener against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 9. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

In the Fire's return to court, the 2026 debut season features 44 games, including 22 games in Portland at the Moda Center. At home, the Fire will host 7 weekend contests and 15 weekday home games. The team will also host two extended homestands: a four-game series taking place May 9 through May 18, and a five-game series from July 31 through August 12.

The team has also announced tip-off times for games played at Moda Center. Unless otherwise noted, all weekday games, Monday through Friday, will tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday contests will begin at 5:30, with Sunday games starting at 4:00 p.m.

The full Fire 2026 season schedule can be found HERE. To unveil their 2026 debut season schedule, the Portland Fire featured Portlandia actors Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen in a short film, celebrating the 15th anniversary of Portlandia's pilot episode. As the 15th franchise to enter the WNBA, but with three seasons in the league from 2000-02, the spot is called It's Good To Be Back. The piece can be viewed HERE.

Fans interested in purchasing season ticket memberships can do so.

The Fire will make one trip to Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, August 21, to take on the Toronto Tempo. The game will take place at Rogers Arena, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

During the 2026 season, the Fire will compete in their first-ever Commissioner's Cup, presented by Coinbase. Every team will play one game against each of the other teams in its conference - a total of seven games for Fire and the seven other Western Conference teams. The Fire will play four games at home and three Cup games the road. All Cup games will count toward the team's regular-season win-loss record.

The Commissioner's Cup title game will be played on Tuesday, June 30 at the arena of the team with the best winning percentage in Cup play unless that team has an arena conflict, in which case its opponent would host the game. The Commissioners Cup runs from June 1 through June 17, a span of which includes four Fire games at Moda Center, against Phoenix (June 5), Las Vegas (June 11), Dallas (June 13), and Seattle (June 17).

The league will host the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on July 25 at the United Center in Chicago. Additionally, the league will break during the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, with the tournament taking place from September 4 through 13.

More details on where to watch, listen and stream Fire games, along with the team's complete broadcast schedule, will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the Fire's 2026 preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.