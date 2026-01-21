New York Liberty Announce 2026 Schedule for Historic 30th Season

NEW YORK - The New York Liberty have announced the 2026 regular season schedule, presented by Ticketmaster, during which the team will celebrate its historic 30th season as one of three remaining original WNBA franchises. Paying homage to the league's inception, the Liberty unveiled the team's schedule through a series of nostalgic late1990s TV clips that reveal each home matchup and celebrate the franchise's inaugural era.

New York will tip-off its 44-game schedule against the Connecticut Sun on Friday, May 8 at Barclays Center, highlighted by head coach Chris DeMarco's debut and the official launch of the Liberty's 30th season celebration. Further details will be shared in the coming months.

From May 21 through June 6, the Liberty will enjoy its longest homestand of the season, hosting seven consecutive games at Barclays Center. This stretch includes appearances by the league's two expansion teams: the Portland Fire on May 25 and the Toronto Tempo on June 3, a playoff rematch against the Phoenix Mercury on May 27 and 29, and a matchup with the Indiana Fever on June 6.

New York will then play seven of its nine remaining games in June on the road, headlined by a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 21 which will commemorate the league's inaugural tip-off game in 1997. The team will then make stops in Las Vegas, Seattle, and Golden State through June 28 to round out the West Coast trip.

July is packed with action, featuring nine games that highlight some of the season's most anticipated matchups. Fans can look forward to three marquee home contests at Barclays Center: Minnesota on July 3, Dallas on July 7, and Chicago on July 22. The Liberty will then embark on a four-game road trip from July 11 through July 18 with stops in Minnesota, Montreal (at Tempo), Dallas, and Indiana. The excitement continues with the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago on July 25, followed by another high-stakes West Coast stretch against Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Phoenix from July 28 through August 1.

August is set to be a centerpiece of the Liberty's 30th season, with seven of the team's 10 games hosted in Brooklyn, beginning with consecutive matchups against the Seattle Storm on August 3 and 5, followed by a Sunday afternoon showdown with the Las Vegas Aces on August 9. The homecourt advantage resumes with contests against Indiana on August 22, Golden State on August 27, and Chicago on August 29, before the league pauses for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

The New York Liberty will return to game action on September 18 with a road matchup in Minnesota, followed by an away contest in Toronto on September 20. The team will then close out the regular season at home with consecutive games against Eastern Conference rival, the Atlanta Dream, on September 21 and 23.

This season, 13 of the Liberty's 22 home games will be played between Thursday and Sunday, including three afternoon tip-offs. This year's schedule also includes three back-to-backs on May 24-25 (home), July 11-12 (road), and Sept. 20-21 (road-home).

This season, 13 of the Liberty's 22 home games will be played between Thursday and Sunday, including three afternoon tip-offs. This year's schedule also includes three back-to-backs on May 24-25 (home), July 11-12 (road), and Sept. 20-21 (road-home).







