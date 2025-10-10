Sabrina Ionescu Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team

Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been selected to the 2025 All-WNBA Second Team.

For the fourth consecutive season, Ionescu earned All-WNBA Second Team honors after finishing as the only player league-wide to average 18.2 points (10th in WNBA), 5.7 assists (7th in WNBA), and 4.9 rebounds this season. She also generated 1.1 points per chance on drives, which was the third-highest efficiency among 68 players with at least 100 drives in 2025.

Ionescu became the second player in WNBA history to record 600 points, 200 assists, and 150 rebounds with 100 or fewer turnovers and averaged a career-high 1.3 steals per game. Additionally, she was one of just three players with at least five 30-point games in 2025 and tied for the most games of at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists league-wide with seven this season.

After earning All-WNBA honors for the fourth consecutive season, Sabrina joins Teresa Weatherspoon (1997-2000) and Tina Charles (2014-2017) as the only players in Liberty franchise history to do so.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.