Pair of Aces Earn All-WNBA Honors

Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - A pair of Las Vegas Aces, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young, were announced today as 2025 All-WNBA selections. Wilson, who this season earned a historic fourth WNBA M'VP award and third Defensive Player of the Year honor, was named All-WNBA for a sixth time, while Young collected her third All-WNBA honor.

Wilson previously was named All-WNBA First Team in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, and All-WNBA Second Team in 2021. Young listed on the 2022 All-WNBA First Team and 2023 All-WNBA Second Team.

The duo helped lead the Aces, who were fighting for a playoff berth midway through the season, to a 16-game winning streak to close the season and a No. 2 postseason position. Over the second half of the season when the Aces posted a 19-3 mark, Wilson averaged 24.3 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.2 bpg and 1.6 spg; while Young posted 16.3 ppg, 6.3 apg and 1.5 spg.

Wilson finished the 2025 season ranked No. 1 among league leaders for scoring (23.4 ppg), blocked shots (2.3 bpg), free throws made (248), stocks (156), total rebounds (407), defensive rebounds (316) win shares, offensive win shares, defensive win shares and usage percentage. She became the first player in league history to record a 30/20 double-double and recorded a league-record 13 30-point games.

Young's career-high 89.4% from the line ranked 5th in the league, and she added 16.5 ppg (12th), 5.1 apg (11th) and 1.3 spg (15th). She also recorded a career-best 4.5 rpg. Additionally, Young, was one of seven players who posted a triple-double and one of two who had multiple triple-double games on the year, doing so in wins against Los Angeles on July 29 and Atlanta on Aug. 27.

The Las Vegas Aces are in the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in franchise history and enter tonight's Game 4 with a 3-0 lead on the Phoenix Mercury in the best-of-seven series. The game tips at 5 p.m. (PT) on ESPN. Should they be necessary, Games 5 and 7 will be played in Las Vegas Oct. 12 and 17 and Game 6 will be contested in Phoenix on Oct. 15.

2025 All-WNBA First Team

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

2025 All-WNBA Second Team

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm







