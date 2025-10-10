Alyssa Thomas Named to 2025 All-WNBA First Team

Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas has been selected to the 2025 All-WNBA First Team, the WNBA announced today. The honor marks Thomas' third career All-WNBA First Team selection (2023, 2024, 2025) and her fourth overall with one All-WNBA Second Team selection (2022).

In her first season with the Mercury, Thomas averaged 15.4 points on a career-high 53.2% shooting from the field (6th in WNBA), a career-high 9.2 assists (1st), 8.8 rebounds (3rd) and 1.6 steals (5th). She became the first player in WNBA history to average 15+ points, 8+ rebounds, 9+ assists and 1+ steals while shooting 50%+ from the field - the only NBA players to have done so are LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Nikola Jokić.

Thomas set a new WNBA single-season record for triple-doubles (eight), eclipsing her previous mark of six in 2023. Her eight triple-doubles were more than the rest of the league combined, and her six triple-doubles in just the month of August were more than any other WNBA player has had in their entire career. Thomas' 23 double-doubles were a new franchise single-season record and tied for the most in the league this season. Her 344 rebounds also were a franchise single-season record.

The 12-year veteran set a new WNBA single-season assists record (357), passing Caitlin Clark's 337 in 2024 in three fewer games played. Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to total 300+ assists in three seasons (2023-25), and her 892 assisted points were the most in WNBA history. She established new WNBA single-season records for 10+ assist games (16) and 15+ assist games (5) and set a new franchise single-game assists record (16). Thomas also made WNBA history, becoming the first player to record 15+ assists and 15+ rebounds in a game.

Thomas joins Brittney Griner (2014) as the only players in Mercury history to earn All-WNBA First Team, All-Defensive First Team and All-Star honors in the same season.

